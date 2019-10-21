Smith-Cotton sophomore Kiser Pannier is tied for 35th after shooting an 18-hole total of 16-over-par 88 at the Class 2 MSHSAA Girls Golf Championships at Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar.
Lady Tigers senior Gracie Hofheins fired a 95 to tie for 63rd individually. S-C girls golf head coach Chris Guffey said wet and windy conditions presented a challenge unlike any contest played in the regular season.
“There was no roll and it was just an incredibly tough day as the scores indicate,” Guffey said. “Each girl could probably subtract eight shots and that is what they would have shot on a normal day. The greens were super slick because of the wind. … It was just a really tough day.”
Notre Dame de Sion’s Megan Propeck is the current individual leader, carding a 71. Drew Nienhaus and Nicole Rallo of St. Joseph’s Academy each shot 72s to help lead the field with a team score of 299.
Guffey said the conditions are forecasted to worsen on Tuesday. Pannier is scheduled scheduled to tee off 9:24 a.m. on the back nine, while Hofheins has a 9:33 a.m. tee time on hole No. 1.
“We have never played in wind like this before,” Guffey said. “I think both of them will be prepared for that better tomorrow, having experienced it today.”
Sacred Heart junior Caten Lucchesi is tied for 51st after firing a round of 110, one stroke better than classmate Kelsey Hudson at the Class 1 MSHSAA Girls Golf Championship at Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa.
Springfield Catholic’s Kayla Rose Pfitzner leads the field through one day with a 2-over-par total of 73 to help her team move ahead in team standings with a total of 320. Father Tolton is runner-up at 369, followed by John Burroughs at 392.
Each starting at hole No. 10, Lucchesi tees off at 8:48 a.m. and Hudson begins at 10 a.m.
