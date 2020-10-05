In an especially difficult year, Smith-Cotton senior Caroline Matz has helped make it look easy.
Smith-Cotton girls tennis defeated Hannibal in the first round of the Class 2 District 4 Tournament on Monday after Matz captured the individual district title on Saturday.
Matz (23-2) swept her singles opponent Monday in Hannibal and paired with sophomore Anita Husyeva for an 8-1 doubles victory.
Husyeva claimed her singles match 6-3, 6-1 and freshman Elinor Beard won a tiebreaker 10-3 to win her singles match. Beard’s tiebreaker and an 8-6 doubles win with sophomore Grace Miley proved to be the difference.
Smith-Cotton continues Tuesday at Helias. The Lady Crusaders won the Sept. 23 regular-season meeting 7-2.
Saturday, Matz did not concede a game en route to the championship match with Capital City’s Sarah Wilde, resulting in a 6-3, 6-2 victory and a trip to the Class 2 singles state tournament in Springfield.
S-C head coach Christine Nierman, who qualified for the state doubles tourney as a player in 1997, said she was proud to
“She put in the work and got it done,” Nierman said. “I’m so happy for her to be able to experience it. I know what that experience is like as a player, but I’m more excited as a coach to see her make it.”
In the district title match, Matz needed a couple games before attacking her opponent’s backhand. She then won four straight games to win the first set. Nierman said setting the pace is important for Matz.
“When she takes control of the game, sets the pace of the game, she wins,” Nierman said. “She really dominates on the court when she sets the tone out there. Setting the tone out there is going for those winners, not just rallying back and forth with a girl.”
Matz has provided a steady presence as the Lady Tigers’ lone senior. Playing with three doubles partners this year, she anchored a lineup of underclassmen during a preseason affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m pretty good friends with a lot of them,” Matz said of the underclassmen. “I don’t even notice, most of the time, that I’m the only senior. We all just kind of gel together nicely.
“I’m super thankful we’re even getting to play.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.