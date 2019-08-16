Larry McCown and his family are proud to promote the Missouri State Fair Championship race.
Even if they have to do it on their own.
“It’s a thrill for me and our family,” McCown said. “There are about 40 of us going — and they’re all buying tickets, by the way.”
It was announced Wednesday that Sunday’s sprints feature would not be affiliated with American Sprint Car Series National or Warrior Region, inconsistent with previous years.
In a release, ASCS founder Emmet Hahn said the event was booked last season as a National Tour event, “only for (Sedalia) to try and cut it down to a Regional event at the last minute.”
McCown said he regrets the misunderstanding.
Last year, a National Tour and Warrior Region race was rained out for the State Fair Championship. This summer, McCown said he expected to host only a Warrior Region event. This is in direct conflict with the Wednesday statement from ASCS.
“Last year, we kind of got the legs knocked from under us,” McCown said. “I don’t have any animosity toward ASCS or anyone affiliated with them.”
In an effort to maintain an equitable car count for the only scheduled race this season at the Historic Half-Mile, McCown personally called about 40 drivers. He still expects a healthy turnout, and profusely thanked local drivers and sponsors alike.
“The community around here is fantastic,” McCown said.
In March, the McCown Racing Family was inducted into the Central Auto Racing Boosters Hall of Fame and Museum. No doubt his reputation, supported by an impressive run of more than 400 victories from 1965-1999, helped him re-organize Sunday’s race.
“It’s just a special time for us to do this,” McCown said.
Sunday’s sprint race is $3,000 to win and $300 to start. The non-winged event pays $1,200 to win and costs $200 to start, while the ULMA Late Model feature pays $1,000 to the winner.
Hot laps begin 6 p.m. Sunday.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
