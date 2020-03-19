While monitoring the current pandemic freeze, the MINK League is making moves.
A first-year team relocated to Clinton as the wood-bat summer league considered the ramifications of collegiate programs cancelling its seasons due the spread of coronavirus.
Monday, the league announced its intention to continue with a May 27 start and to accept college seniors granted an additional year of eligibility.
Given factors such as host families, sponsors, umpires and the continued developments regarding the virus that halted or postponed nearly all professional sports leagues, Sedalia Bombers head coach Craig McAndrews said he supports a patient approach.
“It all has to do with if and how long we’re out,” McAndrews said. “The hourly employee, if they’re out of work for three months, I don’t think we’ll see summer ball.
“Let’s just sit back for two weeks and see what happens.”
While monitoring the situation, the league remained “optimistic and hopeful” to continue as scheduled. Should that happen, McAndrews said recruitment demand may transform the product on the field.
“My phone has been blowing up,” McAndrews said. “I could sign 100 players. ... Where I had some of their redshirt freshmen, now I’m getting their three-hole hitter.”
Wagoner Memorial Field in Clinton is scheduled to host a to-be-named team owned by Titus Bond, who was originally announced Nov. 5 as the owner of a team to play at Katy Park in Chanute, Kansas.
Clinton’s coaching staff, roster and assignment to the MINK League South remains, MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez said Thursday in a release.
“The MINK league is very excited about having Clinton join our league,” Rodriguez said. “They should create a natural rivalry with Sedalia and Jefferson City in the South Division.”
Dubbed the “Hoots” in Chanute by fan vote, the Clinton team will host another fan vote for its team name on Facebook at fb.me/clintonbaseball2020.
The MINK’s release in November also announced the addition of the Des Moines Prospects, the exclusion of the Ozark Generals and a new postseason format for the nine-team league.
Though decisions regarding the MLB Draft and renewed NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA eligibility may influence the MINK, McAndrews said a delayed start and expanded rosters have been discussed for the scheduled 2020 season.
“I think you’re going to see oversized rosters, a little better talent, but at the same time, with oversized rosters, it’s harder for guys to get on a roll.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
