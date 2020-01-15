State Fair Community College sophomores Malcolm Townsel and Damaria Franklin combined for 64 points in a losing effort Wednesday during a 92-78 loss to Moberly Area Community College at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
Townsel pinned a shot to the glass and tied the game at 67 with 10 minutes to play. The Greyhounds responded with a 16-4 run, capped by a freshman Dezmond Jones 3-pointer, that once again extended the lead to double digits with about four minutes remaining in regulation.
Roadrunners head coach Matt Brown said the team finished a couple possessions short.
“They’re good,” Brown said of the Greyhounds. “Hopefully we can learn from it and regroup. … They did a really good job of rebounding the ball and that’s something we’ve got to do. Get to the ball, all five guys.”
After opening the game with a 9-2 streak, the Roadrunners conceded 6-0 run and the lead on a long-range shot from Moberly freshman Eloge Ntumba.
SFCC redshirt freshman Trent Lyles entered the game for sophomore Kailleb Walton-Blanden, who was injured attempting to steal a pass, about seven minutes into the contest.
Townsel said encouraging the reserves during practice will help spell Walton-Blanden’s 13 points per game, if necessary. The Roadrunners (11-8) play again Jan. 22 hosting the University of Missouri - West Plains.
“Instilling confidence in practice, just giving them that opportunity,” Townsel said. “We trust all of our teammates.”
With four minutes remaining in the first half, Franklin was good from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 39-36. Townsel broke free and slammed home the game-tying bucket.
Moberly ended the first half on a 5-0 run and led 49-44. The Greyhounds started the second half with another unanswered five, pushing its lead to double digits.
Franklin landed a long, contested 3-pointer to give the Roadrunners its first lead of the second half, 63-61. Moberly matched SFCC on its next offensive trip.
Townsel said improved defensive communication will help cover up team weaknesses.
“Communication,” Townsel said. “They had a couple mismatches. … We just have to help them talk through that.”
The Roadrunners collected three technical fouls in the first half, issued to Townsel, Franklin and redshirt freshman Sarion McGee. The Greyhounds also received a technical before halftime.
Greyhounds freshman Cortez Mosley led all scorers with 35 points.
Moberly Area Community College 114, Lady Roadrunners 49
The Lady Roadrunners are running on fumes.
Down to nine players for the season and without freshman Darlisha Reed’s average of 16 points, 11 rebounds for the night, Moberly Area Community College dominated State Fair en route to a 114-49 final at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
Lady Roadrunners sophomore Nadia Thorman-McKey led the team with 16 points and eight rebounds. MACC out-rebounded State Fair 64-25 and generated 24 points off 16 turnovers.
SFCC women’s basketball head coach Kevin Bucher said the Lady Roadrunners lack the depth to stack up against a talented Moberly group, which received votes in the most recent NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Rankings.
“It’s hard to simulate defenses, it’s hard to run plays whenever you don’t have enough to do it,” Bucher said. “We play the same five, seven people and they get worn down. And then we use all the timeouts. It’s how we used to beat teams.”
Two minutes after the opening tip, Thorman-McKey ended an 11-0 run with a signature scoop layup. State Fair paused action trailing 15-2 and trailed 22-4 after MACC freshman Kayla Langley completed a 3-point play at the free-throw line.
The Lady Roadrunners (6-12) lost Nov. 22 to Moberly 85-48 as part of the Region 16 Showcase in Sedalia. Opening region play Sunday against Three Rivers Community College, SFCC was outscored 36-19 after trailing by five points after three quarters.
“We don’t have enough to go 5-on-5, go full court and get in shape,” Bucher said. “Yeah, we can run them and run them and run them — we had a great game against Three Rivers. But it went down to the fourth quarter and it was very similar to Moberly here.”
Lady Greyhounds freshman DeAnna Wilson scored off of a stolen inbounds pass with 7:11 before halftime, extending the lead to 38-12 and forcing a Sedalia timeout.
SFCC sophomore Connor Watkins managed a field goal to make it 40-14, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Moberly sophomore Chatori Tyler quashed a potential run. State Fair entered halftime trailing 63-22.
Moberly sophomore Kaysie Newson drained a long-range basket to eclipse 100 points with about six minutes to play.
In addition to lacking numbers, Bucher said players have at times failed to follow the game plan.
“We’ve got a lot of coaches over here instead of a lot of players,” Bucher said. “Some of those coaches won’t be here next year — they can coach on another team. … Until they decide they want to be ballplayers and want to compete, this can happen every game we play.”
Having lost five of its last six games, State Fair Community College hosts Jefferson College 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
