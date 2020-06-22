Modifying the regular season and championship events as a cost-saving measure due to anticipated COVID-19 restrictions, the MIAA released revised schedules for all sports last week.
FOOTBALL
The Mules will play 10 games on as many Saturdays with season kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Central Oklahoma. The Mules open at home Sept. 19 hosting Northeastern State.
All games are scheduled for 1 p.m. save for the Oct. 24 homecoming matchup scheduled for 1:30 p.m. With 12 teams in the conference and a 10-game schedule, each team will have one unscheduled opponent. The Mules will not play Northwest Missouri in the regular season.
BASEBALL
Mules baseball is scheduled to begin conference play Feb. 27-28 at Rogers State, opening a slate of 11 weekends to complete league competition.
Teams must complete three games, a doubleheader and a single game, in consecutive games between Thursday and Monday. Teams may add up to seven additional non-conference games. Last season, the Mules opened the 2020 campaign Jan. 31 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Central Missouri opens at home March 6-7 hosting Newman. The MIAA Tournament is scheduled for May 12-15 as an eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
SOFTBALL
Jennies softball is scheduled to play doubleheaders against each conference team for a total of 26 games and may add up to 18 non-conference games to the regular-season schedule.
The Jens begin conference play March 12 hosting Fort Hays State and continue in Warrensburg with a March 13 contest with Nebraska-Kearney.
Central Oklahoma is scheduled to host the double-elimination MIAA Softball Tournament May 6-9 in Edmond, Okla.
BASKETBALL
The MIAA eliminated non-conference play for men’s and women’s basketball in favor of a 22-game conference schedule of 11 home and road games against conference opponents.
Teams may adjust dates subject to an MIAA approval process.
Teams open on the road Nov. 21 at Lincoln before traveling to Northwest Missouri (Dec. 3) and Missouri Western (Dec. 5). The Mules and Jennies open at home Dec. 10 hosting Missouri Southern and continue Dec. 12 versus Pittsburg State.
The MIAA Tournament is scheduled for March 4-7 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The NCAA Regional Championship will be hosted on campus sites March 12-16. The men’s NCAA Elite Eight is slated for March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana, while the women are scheduled to play March 23-26 in Columbus, Ohio.
SOCCER
Jennies soccer hosts Northwest Missouri 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 for a non-conference contest before traveling Sept. 20 to Joplin to challenge Missouri Southern. Conference play begins at home 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 against Missouri Western.
The MIAA added a Flex Week for the conference tournament Nov. 8. The top eight teams in the regular-season standings will play for top seeds in the tournament semifinals. Teams that finish 9-12 in the regular-season standings may play one more game based on geography Nov. 8.
The Central Region Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 20-22 and the Super Region Tournament, to be hosted by the Midwest, is slated for Dec. 4-6.
The NCAA National Championship semifinals and finals are scheduled for Dec. 10 and 12 in Tampa, Florida.
VOLLEYBALL
The Jens are scheduled to open the season Sept. 11 at the Colorado Premier Challenge in Denver and are slated to begin conference play Tuesday, Sept. 15, hosting Missouri Western.
The MIAA Tournament is projected to be a six-team, two-day competition at the site of the highest seed Nov. 20-21. NCAA Regionals open Dec. 3-5 and the NCAA D-II National Championship is scheduled for Dec. 10-12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
