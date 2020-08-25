Get ready for kickoff.
Return-to-play guidelines were discussed Tuesday during a National Federation of High School Associations virtual webinar with NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa Niehoff.
Missouri schools are scheduled to kick-off the fall 2020 high school sports season Friday. The Missouri State High School Activities Association is one of 14 states that did not modify its fall schedule. Calendars were modified in 37, including 14 states that excluded football in the fall.
“A real challenge for coaches right now is to try to coach the game that we know as football,” Niehoff said. “I think the reality is that football is a highly risky sport. Traditional football, you’ve got a starting point at a line of scrimmage. There has to be some blocking strategy at work and blocking brings kids close. And you bring them down by a tackle. So I think some of those components for football are hard to change.”
Niehoff said the positive impact sports and activities have on students’ mental health, but added that those benefits are valid if proper health measures are in place. She pointed to those regulations as to why some schools have rescheduled dates where local youth leagues were allowed to play.
“A lot of that happened quickly,” Niehoff said of offseason sports. “My initial reaction to that, to be honest, was great concern. We don’t want our kids to get sick. We know that returning to school, returning to activity, realistically they will. But unless we are responsible as possible, to rush back into this would result first and foremost in higher risk of contagion and then looking at a risk that you’d have to pull back again and maybe now you have to refrain from activity for an even greater amount of time.”
Niehoff said that while the nuances of face coverings are a school-to-school decision, regulations regarding masks should be strictly enforced.
“If that’s the rule, enforce it,” Niehoff said. “That’s what we would say. … If the requirements are that masks need to be on, then the masks need to be on. Or the person in question is removed from the activity.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
