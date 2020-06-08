Lincoln’s Devon Parrott continues to inspire.
The Cardinals placekicker, shooting guard and namesake of Devon’s Beat, a local program raising awareness for Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes and related genetic heart conditions, plans on walking the annual 5K with a fresh chapter in his survival story.
“It is amazing how much support I have gotten from my hometown,” Devon said in a text message. “I am truly grateful for all of the people that have helped me along the road.”
Last month, Devon, who lives with Long QT Syndrome, was scheduled to have the lead wire in his implantable cardioverter-defibrillator removed during a procedure projected to have a 3 percent chance of serious major complications.
There were major complications.
“His heart bled out. He flatlined and they didn’t know why,” said Devon’s mother, Angela Parrott. “They had to call in an emergency surgeon. … We just didn’t know what was going on. They just kept telling us we had the best surgeon and (Devon) was hanging in there.”
Relatively speaking, Angela is accustomed to health scares. Devon was hospitalized and diagnosed with long QT after going into cardiac arrest at 10 years old. When his ICD saved his life during a similar episode in 2015, Angela ramped up her advocacy efforts.
But the added stress of COVID-19 precautions inside the hospital and the contrast in expectations between a risk-free procedure and a life-threatening situation raised the stakes, Angela said.
“It was supposed to be a surgery where he went in, got a new device and we went back the next day,” Angela said. “She was basically telling me she didn’t know if he would make it. … I had terrible thoughts. I couldn’t believe it.”
Expected to be done by noon Tuesday, Devon signaled “thumbs up” around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
“His first words were to get something out of his face,” Angela said. “Two days after they didn’t know if he would have full brain function he was doing his dual-credit final. … The doctor thought he was playing a game.”
Devon has advanced from walking 30 minutes per day to jogging and expects to have more restrictions lifted after June. His next surgery, to replace the ICD that initially required attention, is scheduled for June 22. He hopes to return to placekicking drills by mid-July.
Devon’s Beat has helped more than 700 students receive screenings for SADS and related heart conditions. It is the eighth year of the annual 5K and seventh year Lincoln VFW Post 5925 will host an auction.
The auction is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday. Registration for the 5K is 8 a.m. Saturday and the event begins at 9 a.m.
Devon said he is grateful for the continued support from Lincoln and the rest of the area.
“I am very proud of how far the program has come,” Devon said. “There are so many people and businesses that are willing to help out with it every single year, and that makes me feel really great because I know how important this is. So it means a lot to me.”
