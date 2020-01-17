A pair of coaches in the Kaysinger Conference recorded win No. 400 Thursday in Stover and Hughesville.
Stover girls basketball head coach Ernie Haag and Otterville boys basketball coach Tom Ward each reached the career milestone after wins over Cole Camp and Northwest, respectively.
Both coaches celebrated the achievement with a bit of self-deprecating humor.
“It’s just the fact of being at it for so long, you’re going to get some numbers,” Ward said.
Otterville (8-7, 1-3 Kaysinger) earned its first conference win of the season and snapped a three-game skid Thursday with a 76-52 result at Hughesville — its second win this year over the Mustangs.
“I just knew it would be a different type of ballgame than the first time we played,” Ward said.
Stover survived an early run against the visiting Lady Bluebirds en route to a 58-38 home victory, improving its record to 10-3 and 3-0 in conference play.
“They actually kind of made us look bad for a while,” Haag said.” We were fortunate to be up three at the half. Cole Camp’s shots just didn’t fall for them in the second half, they still got pretty good looks. … We were fortunate to come out of there with a win.”
Earlier in the week, Haag congratulated Mexico girls basketball coach Ed Costley on reaching 400 wins. He said sharing the achievement with peers made it a more special occasion.
“I really have a lot of respect for both of them,” Haag said.
Ward, who is also a girls assistant at Otterville and track and field coach at Cole Camp, has coached 24 years combined at Highland, Cole Camp and Otterville. Haag is in his 29th season with the Lady Bulldogs. They are scheduled to meet — for the first time as coaches — in competition Feb. 24 at the Stover Dome.
Explaining his longevity, Ward said he simply continued to follow his passion.
“Really, I don’t know what else I would do,” Ward said. “I’m part-time retired and I still teach, but that’s what I’ve always done. I’m sure at some point I’ll do something different. Right now, I know myself as a coach. That’s what I like to do.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
