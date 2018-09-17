Smith-Cotton teammates Kiser Pannier and Gracie Hofheins each carded an 89 and tied for 16th individually Monday during the Smith-Cotton Classic at Sedalia Country Club.
Both cards were personal bests for the Lady Tigers’ top two golfers. Hofheins, junior, improved her score nine strokes between rounds to match a personal best from last season. Along with posting steady scores, the Smith-Cotton captain is getting used to a more vocal leadership role.
“I guess it means to motivate the other girls and make sure they know that I’m proud of them when they hit good scores,” Hofheins said. “I don’t usually get scripted.”
Pannier is a freshman with state-tournament aspirations and capacity. Her challenge is to translate mid-80s practice cards into competition scores.
And while coaches, family and teammates each have feedback for the whiz kid -- nobody is as critical as herself. Pannier said she finished three strokes shy of her personal goal Monday.
“I definitely have big expectations for myself,” Pannier said. “Even on other courses I try to give myself a goal and, when I don’t meet it, it kind of stinks. But that’s just reality.”
Right now, Pannier shoots long and aggressively. She said drivers and woods helped record her season’s best score.
“Definitely not my putts,” Pannier said. “My putting was not helping me out at all.”
Hofheins said she knows the trials of shooting through it.
“It’s harder to pull together on the course,” Hofheins said. “But once you have it on the course, you don’t really lose it.”
Rock Bridge’s Olivia Sowers (72) and Maddie Orr (74) earned individual medalist and runner-up honors, respectively, leading the Lady Bruins to a first-place team total of 315. Helias turned in a 344 and Jefferson City finished at 315.
Natalie Fatka of Warrensburg matched Sowers for the best round of the day, 35 on the back nine, to shoot a third-place 78.
Smith-Cotton placed fifth a team score of 373. Morgan Mateja finished with a 96, Kelsey Sharp (54, 45) shaved nine strokes from her front nine to keep her score in double digits and McKenna Perusich fired a 101.
Caten Lucchesi paced Sacred Heart with a 90. She and Kelsey Hudson (97), Megan Wingerter (119) and Amelia Schott (128) also posted personal-bests on their home course. Addy Trammell rounded out the lineup with a 141. The Lady Gremlins were 11th, totaling 434.
Lady Tigers golf coach Chris Guffey said he was pleased with how the team competed with potential postseason opponents. Smith-Cotton’s district tournament is at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield and the sectional tournament is at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin.
“We were within striking distance of Warrensburg and were able to go lower than Rolla, both of whom we expect to see again in the postseason,” Guffey said. “This is a team that answers the bell every day. I could not be more proud of them.”
Earning a medal with a season-best score, alongside a promising freshman, Hofheins also said she was a proud captain.
“I think we did a really amazing job today,” Hofheins said. “Even considering it’s our home course, it was a really good day for us, and we’re going to have a lot more good days.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.