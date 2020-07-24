Smith-Cotton’s Kiser Pannier would have loved to play soccer this spring.
But school closures regarding the spread of COVID-19 had other ideas.
The incoming S-C junior has found a silver lining during the coronavirus pandemic on the golf course, and said she will enter next season with about five months of offseason practice.
“Since everything has been closed down, it was sort of a blessing in disguise that soccer season was canceled,” Pannier said. “Obviously, I would have killed to play soccer. But the country club was still open, because golf, it’s just yourself.
“I got to golf like everyday, weather depending.”
Two extra months of practice has helped her address weaknesses in her game, Pannier said.
“My muscle memory is getting better,” Pannier said. “I try to set aside different times, an hour on the range, working on my short game. Short game is my biggest weakness, so I try to put a lot of time and effort into that. I see it as a challenge so I try to work on it.”
Pannier has so far competed in seven events over the summer, most recently placing 18th at the Missouri Junior Amateur Championship at Mules National Golf Course in Warrensburg. She said the result was disappointing, given her impressive performance a month earlier at the MGA Junior Match Play Championship at Silo Ridge in Bolivar.
“I kind of realized it wasn’t my tournament,” Pannier said. “It was a very humbling experience because I had to figure out that I’m not going to be successful at every tournament I go to.”
In Bolivar, Pannier fired a two-round total of 164 to qualify as the No. 16 seed in match play. She then knocked off top-seeded Drew Nienhaus (Penn State) by two strokes. Compared to stroke play, Pannier said “a switch flipped” in her head during one-on-one competition.
“I was my own entity,” Pannier said. “Whenever I’m playing bad, I’ll just over analyze everything, and honestly just self-destruct even further. … Stroke play, I’m always in my head.”
Be it one-on-one upsets or stroke play shortfalls, Pannier said she is motivated just the same. She is determined to help S-C girls golf improve on a season in which the team advanced to sectionals for the first time since 1995.
“With success or failure, it just adds fuel to the fire,” Pannier said. “I have all the tools in my bag. If everything’s working, I’m good to go.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
