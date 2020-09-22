1B_KiserPannier2.JPG

Smith-Cotton’s Kiser Pannier follows a shot Sept. 23, 2019, during the S-C Classic at Sedalia Country Club.

 Democrat file photo

Smith-Cotton junior Kiser Pannier fired a 73 to finish second individually Monday in the Smith-Cotton Classic at Sedalia Country Club.

Father Tolton’s Audrey Rischner carded a 69 to claim medalist and help the Trailblazers win the team title with a 312. Rock Bridge totaled 313, while Rolla (359) and St. Teresa’s Academy (361) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Lady Tigers junior Ramey Kempton fired a 103. S-C freshman Marianne Treuner (126), junior Peyton Kuhlman (127) and freshman Annie Mills (128) made up the varsity lineup as the Lady Tigers turned in a ninth-place, 429 total.

SCC hosted 16 teams Monday, a total less than last year with some teams unable to compete due to school or local coronavirus guidelines. Smith-Cotton golf coach Chris Guffey said there was no pre-tournament meeting and access to golf carts and the country club was monitored.

“There were a lot of things that could have gone wrong, and I’m thankful that we’re in a community that understands you can get out and play golf,” Guffey said. “It’s one of the low-risk sports you can play.”

Rock Bridge paced Jefferson City (367), Helias (383), Hickman (421), Battle (433), and Capital City (464) as S-C finished fifth among seven schools in the Central Missouri Activities Conference.

After a quad Wednesday at Rock Bridge, Smith-Cotton has two tournaments remaining in the regular season. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to compete Monday, Sept. 28, at the Lady Jays Invitational at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club and Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the CMAC Invitational at Jefferson City Country Club.

Guffey said the CMAC tournament allows S-C valuable practice at Jefferson City Country Club. Monday, the Lady Tigers were assigned to Class 3, District 2 hosted by Helias at Jefferson City CC.

“It’s a very difficult golf course,” Guffey said. “If we can finish fourth place, we’ll have had a very good tournament. We have some individuals that would like to be all-conference if they can, and they need to play their best.”

Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.

 

Tags

Sports Editor

Alex Agueros is the sports editor for the Sedalia Democrat, covering games and sports features in Sedalia and Pettis County and surrounding areas. He can be reached at 660-530-0142 or on Twitter @abagueros2.

