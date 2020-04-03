Since the cancellation of the collegiate spring sports season, Sedalia native and Central Missouri pitcher Chase Plymell has been "finding ways to kill time."
And it is killing him.
“It’s been two weeks and I miss it so bad,” Plymell said.
But as a senior awarded an extra year of eligibility, Plymell is confident about where he’ll be this time next year.
“It was a no-brainer for me,” Plymell said of returning to UCM next season.
Plymell amassed 12 strikeouts and issued two walks over 8 1/3 innings in seven appearances, following a campaign in which he recorded a win during a third-place run at the NCAA Division II College World Series. He joined the Mules after starting two seasons at State Fair Community College.
Even before the NCAA published its eligibility agreement Monday, Mules baseball head coach Kyle Crookes said Plymell expressed interest in returning for a third year in Warrensburg.
“He was one of the first to communicate that,” Crookes said. “You’ll have to rip the jersey off him before he takes it off willingly.”
Crookes added that Plymell may benefit from an extra season of refinement.
“The more time you give Chase Plymell, the better and better he gets,” Crookes said. “He’s somebody I would never count out.”
While his return is not yet official, Plymell said he has made the appropriate scholastic and logistic considerations. He plans to enroll in a minimum of nine credit hours each semester toward a one-year graduate program in Human Development and Family Science.
Plymell said a master’s program was not part of his initial college plan. But between using the A+ Scholarship Program to complete classes at SFCC and accepting academic scholarships at UCM, Plymell said he has put himself in position to afford an extra year in school.
“I wouldn't be stepping forward,” Plymell said. “It’s more of a shuffle side-to-side in order to avoid taking those bowling classes or something like that.
“It’s still gonna be a workload.”
Given the disappointing nature of his season finale — between games of an early-season road doubleheader — Plymell said it is difficult to put a price on another season of baseball.
“You don’t ever want it to end like that,” Plymell said. “You want to go down swinging.”
Plymell added that the unexpected break has added some perspective on his role as a student-athlete. When games return, he said, Plymell won’t take a single frame for granted.
“Be where your feet are,” Plymell said. ”Appreciate the opportunity to be where your feet are. The real eye-opener was, this might be it.”
