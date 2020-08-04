During an unpredictable season delayed two months due to the coronavirus, one fact has stayed consistent on dirt tracks in 2020.
Warsaw driver Riley Kreisel is still selling T-shirts, signing autographs and winning races.
“We’re just being more safe about it,” Kreisel said. “It would be a real crappy deal to start spreading it and not even know.”
Wearing a mask at the merch table has had little effect on his place on the leaderboard.
Searching for his third straight POWRi Lucas Oil War Sprint Car League championship, Kreisel captured his fourth non-wing feature of the season July 25 in his debut at Monett Motor Speedway. He credits his success at any track to thorough preparation.
“I think right now we could probably go through what we do every night with our eyes closed, and that’s a good feeling,” Kreisel said.
That was not the case in March, when races were postponed as he and his father, Richard, transitioned from a co-ownership deal with the team to running it together. As features began to surface in May, the schedule, routine and victories present over the last two years once again materialized.
In June, Kreisel captured three straight features at Grain Valley Speedway, Adams County Speedway in Corning, Iowa and Charleston Speedway in Illinois before racing against national-circuit drivers at Knoxville Speedway in Iowa.
“That was kind of our hot streak there,” Kreisel said. “We went to some race tracks that were in my wheelhouse. We went to Knoxville with some national guys, and we were really good there, but we were playing in a different ball game with some bigger hitters.”
Kreisel said his team’s work in the garage and a philosophy to finish each race will help secure an unprecedented three-peat. Last year, at 19-years-old, Kreisel became the first consecutive league champion one season after becoming the youngest.
“The thing that’s really kept us in contention for championships is preparation,” Kreisel said. “We’ve built really good race cars all three years, and that’s been key. Our motor programs all three years have been top notch. And we try to finish every race. You don’t have to win every race, but you’re not going to earn points unless you finish.”
Time-consuming efforts toward finishing each race have not only shaped his lifestyle, Kreisel said, but have motivated him to continue racing at a high level.
“I’ve just been lucky enough to be around it,” Kreisel said. “I was at the racetrack a week after I was born, and that’s just how we lived. We don’t have a bass boat. I missed out on a lot of functions with friends so I could go racing. I would be more disappointed in myself if I didn’t compete at the highest level right now, because of those sacrifices.”
Kreisel and the POWRi Lucas Oil War Sprint Car League are scheduled to continue Saturday at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
