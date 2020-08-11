Should athletic events at Smith-Cotton feature limited spectators, Prepcasts will have it covered.
Smith-Cotton High School agreed to partner with Prepcast’s Central Missouri affiliate, led by Charlie Brown, to broadcast 38 home football, softball, soccer, volleyball and swimming events for the fall sports season.
While no limitations have been announced, Smith-Cotton activities director Rob Davis said the school expanded their agreement with Prepcasts in response to return-to-play policies from the Missouri State High School Activities Association in July.
“We realized we might have limited spectators at game, or the low potential of no spectators at games,” Davis said. “[Brown] was on board and excited about it from day one. We have a good base of people who have always watched our football games through Prepcasts.
“They were our first phone call. The product they put out there is tremendous.”
After streaming select S-C events since 2016, Prepcasts-Central Missouri is now scheduled to broadcast 86 events in Boonville, Sedalia and Warrensburg. Other affiliates stream contests from the Western Missouri Conference, Butler and the St. Louis area.
With favorable timing, Brown said what started as an audio-only, one-man-band has grown into a team capable of meeting increased demand. Before the shutdown in March, Prepcasts-Central Missouri had surpassed 316,000 unique views on the school year.
“We can cover four events in one day, and there are times this coming fall we are covering four events on the same day,” Brown said. “We’re very fortunate that we have enough announcers and enough equipment to be able to handle what they’re asking for us to do right now.”
Broadcasts are streamed in high definition and feature instant replay, scoreboard graphics, video-on-demand, on-site commentary or simulcasts from local radio stations. Sponsors can submit TV or radio-ready ads for broadcast.
Brown said he does not want the product, which can be accessed at Prepcasts.com, to be subscription-based.
“We can do pay-per-view, but we don’t want to do that,” Brown said. “We don’t want to charge grandma and grandpa out in Kansas who want to watch a ball game, watch their grandson play football. We just don’t want to do that. That’s why we try to find sponsors so we can stay away from getting into our fans’ pockets.
“We try to make it as personable as we can be. We’re part of the community.”
Brown, 64, owns an insurance agency in Boonville and started his broadcast career as a fill-in for the KWRT radio station in spring 2014. One season later, he was introduced to a Prepcasts affiliate. Brown described his Prepcasts experience as a passion project that continues to expand.
“It’s not anything that I can make a living off of, but it’s a nice second income and it’s something I love to do,” Brown said. “It takes a lot of my time, but Prepcasts was put together in the first place to give parents and grandparents the opportunity to hear the ballgame.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.