Green Ridge boys basketball has enjoyed a rock’n’roll campaign.
They used two five-game win streaks to compile 15 wins for the second time in three years.
They beat Sacred Heart for the first time since 2007, and did it again to capture the Class 1 District 8 Tournament.
And at courtwarming, they auctioned off a custom guitar fashioned by hardwood from their old basketball court, which is now displayed inside the school.
Tuesday, the Tigers added at least one more stop on its postseason tour.
Green Ridge senior Alex Rebikh bounced, slashed and sprinted his way to a game-high 39 points to help the Tigers advance to its first-ever Class 1 quarterfinals appearance with a 78-64 victory over Fair Play at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.
The Tigers (19-9) advance to play Golden City 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
After ending the 2017 and 2018 seasons in the same game in the same building, Rebikh said he and the Tigers approached Fair Play with less energy and more preparation.
“We weren’t really excited to come to this game,” Rebikh said. “We were more prepared.”
The Tigers pounced on Fair Play with a 22-2 run in the first period. While the Hornets could stroke it from beyond the arc, soft transition defense erased any advantage in offensive range.
Green Ridge senior Mason Harding landed a 3-pointer for the last bucket of the first half, and the Tigers led 43-20.
The Tigers led 49-25 after a sequence that faithfully represented the pace of Tuesday’s contest. Green Ridge senior Tanner Hoos stole an early second-half possession and handed the ball to Brown, who then finished the fast break opportunity at the cup.
Converting free throws at the end of the period, Rebikh extended the Tigers lead to 62-44 through three quarters. He finished 15 of 17 at the free-throw line and landed nine of 10 in the final period.
With senior Carson Brown, who had 14 points, fouled out, Rebikh was tasked with running point as the Tigers protected its lead.
“I got scared, I’m not going to lie,” Rebikh said of the tight finish. “For the first time in literally four years, I knocked down free throws.”
Fair Play (16-12) climbed back into the game with improved defense, mounting a run in the fourth period that cut the deficit to eight points. Hornets junior Adrian Hartshorn hit six 3-pointers for a team-high 25 points, while senior Codey Shuler finished with 23.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
