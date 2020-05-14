Editor's Note: To recognize spring season student-athletes whose senior campaigns were canceled, the Sedalia Democrat is pleased to publish 2020 Vision, a series of stories highlighting 20 of the most accomplished baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field participants in the area.
Less than a year after making the podium at the state track meet, again, Green Ridge senior Alex Rebikh is helping his dad frame a house.
His marks may prove foundational to the return of the track and field program.
“I was really excited for it,” Rebikh said of rebooting track and field. “Green Ridge, we could make something out of it. … I feel like we were really good. We had an athletic team, we felt like most of us could make it to state, we just had to put in work.”
Last season, Rebikh was one of four Green Ridge participants at the state meet, claiming runner-up in his defense of the long jump event with a mark of 21 feet, 8-3/4 inches.
Collecting two medals apiece in the long jump and the 100-meter dash, Rebikh counts representing Green Ridge on the Class 1 podium as his favorite spring sports memory.
“It meant so much because that was the most challenging point in the season,” Rebikh said. “You have to go all out. You can’t just wing it.”
While his athleticism was apparent on the basketball court, Rebikh was dominant on the red rubber surface. Be it improving touch around the basket or mastering his long jump take-off, as Rebikh refined his technique, each program was bolstered to new heights.
“It was all mechanics,” Rebikh said. ”It’s not all about being athletic.”
Even as an eighth grader when the program restarted, Rebikh said he looked forward to leading the team as a senior.
“I was very humbled by it,” Rebikh said. “Not a lot of people get to start a program and become a leader.”
And while his senior campaign was canceled, few athletes around the area relied less on seniority to establish leadership. Rebikh said he drew inspiration from seniors ahead of him.
“I wasn’t expecting to be a leader or anything, but I did start stepping up and being vocal when the seniors graduated,” Rebikh said. “They were good role models. Just take after them and hopefully the kids do the same.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
