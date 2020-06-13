Things change.
Two years after the St. Louis Cardinals drafted Andrew Warner in the final round of the 2018 MLB Draft, the former Sedalia Bomber now works at a grocery store.
Warner was 10 selections from the final pick of the draft. But his patient approach and powerful swing helped him claim MVP of the Gulf Coast League in 2018 and turn an extended spring training session into an assignment with the Cardinals’ Class A short-season affiliate, the State College Spikes.
When the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the minor league season and Warner’s third professional campaign, baseball changed.
In May, MLB shortened its draft to five rounds. In April, Minor League Baseball agreed to cut about 40 teams from its system, including the Johnson City Cardinals — a Rookie-class team where Warner was elevated after claiming GCL MVP.
In March, one day before the MLB extended pay to minor leaguers through May, Warner was released.
Initially discouraged, Warner now believes he is in the best shape of his life.
Married two days after he was drafted, his wife, Lexy, is expecting. Warner also earns more money than he did last summer stocking groceries and helping a youth baseball team based in Lee’s Summit.
“I really enjoyed playing the game and all that but, as they say, it was my time,” Warner said. “This virus happened right as I was going to have a kid. … It almost seemed like perfect timing. My dream was to play in the MLB, but I was one of the lucky few who actually had a chance of chasing it.”
Warner posted an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .819 last season with the State College Spikes, swatting eight doubles, seven home runs and drawing 22 walks. While a longshot chance to reach the majors as an outfielder, first baseman or designated hitter, the 24-year-old courted offers to sign with clubs on the condition that the minor league season is played.
With the majors without a return date in June, Warner said his retirement was all but decided.
“Everyone is told one way or another it’s done,” Warner said. “It sucks it wasn’t performance based. Nobody said you were too old or not good enough. It was, ‘Hey, we want to save some money. See you later.’
“The only thing we can do is move on and better ourselves. … For the first time I feel like I get to live my life. I get to decide what’s next for me.”
Warner represents a number of displaced minor leaguers during a tumultuous time for the game. He attended Johnson County Community College and Longview Community College before earning All-American honors during the inaugural season at Columbia College.
Changes to the MLB Draft and fewer minor league teams may prevent a ballplayer with his resume to be picked again.
While describing the still-unplayed baseball season as “a mess,” Warner has since spun his untimely release from professional ball into a happy ending.
“It really wasn’t that bad,” Warner said. “Lexy is pregnant. I really want to be there. I don’t want to be married and see my kid every once in a while. It’s given us time to be together while we’re married. It’s really cool not to wake up 1,200 miles away.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
