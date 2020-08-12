State Fair Community College men’s basketball announced the latest addition to its 2020-21 recruiting class.
Sataievor Ayilola has signed his National Letter of Intent for basketball and will begin at SFCC later this month, according to a news release Aug. 12.
Ayilola, 6-foot-7, is a forward who played prep school basketball at Scotland School in Scotland, Pennsylvania, with fellow SFCC signee Naysean Baisey, who was announced as the first member of the Roadrunners 2020-21 recruiting class in April.
Scotland was ranked as the No. 1 prep school team in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season. Ayilola averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game last season.
“Sataievor is a guy who can play inside and out,” Roadrunners head coach Matt Brown said. “He is a skilled player who is able to keep players off balance. He has played at a high level. We are excited to have him as part of our program.”
The NJCAA recently restructured the fall and winter sports calendar, moving the first date for men’s basketball contests to Jan. 22.
Basketball programs are permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within a three-month range beginning Sept. 15. Practices are scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
(0) comments
