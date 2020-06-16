Short spring seasons may impact rosters two seasons from now, but State Fair Community College baseball was ahead of the curve recruiting for the upcoming season, said Roadrunners head coach Jud Kindle.
“We already finished our recruiting roster last fall,” Kindle said. “We were pretty fortunate that we had a pretty good class established.”
With restrictions concerning the spread of COVID-19 easing this month, summer baseball camps, tournaments and showcases have slowly resurfaced. Kindle cited the Mid-Plains League in Kansas City which features players from the University of Central Missouri and State Fair Community College, as a chance for coaches to see players.
“We’ve been able to pick up the pace lately,” Kindle said.
Pitchers in the recruitment class of 2020-21 include Jalen Rogers, Tucker Nunnenkamp (Lee’s Summit North), Roy Holcomb (St. Joseph Central) and Wesley Oswald (Christ Preparatory Academy, Belleville, Illinois).
Brandon Green, from Foothills Composite High School in Alberta, Canada, and Missouri all-state selections Westley Brandsgaard (Chillicothe) and Brayden McGinnis (Concordia) represent the group’s position players.
The NJCAA granted spring sport student-athletes another year of eligibility given the shortened 2020 campaign. Sophomores Brett Holden is committed to Northwest Missouri, Jake Lufft to Rockhurst and Brice Pannier, Kole Ficken and Garrett Morrow are headed to Columbia College.
Returning sophomores include outfielder Jordan McClellan, infielder Jason Gonzalez and pitcher Peyton Seiz.
Kindle said the school used “modified visits” to help recruits visit campus without breaking social distancing guidelines. Returning to campus will be a task as unique as a modified visit, and guidelines for move-in day are expected to be outlined within weeks.
With so much time spent off the field, focus may rest there until practices begin. Kindle said he plans on speaking with the Roadrunners about current events including health concerns, social media and social justice issues.
“Sports have always had a huge role in helping our country grow through those issues,” Kindle said. “Xs and Os and wins and losses are the least important thing. My job is to educate and move these guys on to four-year colleges. … Usually, wins come with creating that.”
