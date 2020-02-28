JEFFERSON CITY — In especially close games, it’s all about missed shots for Roadrunners head coach Matt Brown.
Turnovers, rebounds and defense each has its role in the final standing. But when it gets tight, Brown remembers the times his offense got what it wanted, but it didn’t work out.
State Fair sophomore Damaria Franklin scored 21 points and the Roadrunners came from behind to force overtime in a season-ending, 90-83 loss to Mineral Area College at the Region 16 Tournament at Jason Gym at Lincoln University.
“About as good as we could have played,” Brown said. “If we make our layups and our free throws, we’re having a different conversation right now.”
Roadrunners sophomores Malcolm Townsel had 18 points and Kailleb Walton-Blanden, who twice tied the game from the 3-point line and the charity stripe, finished with 15 points.
With 19.8 seconds remaining in regulation, redshirt freshman Nate McClure snagged an offensive rebound and Walton-Blanden knotted the contest at 77 from behind the 3-point line.
Walton-Blanden then answered MAC’s quick field goal with game-tying free throws, and teams entered overtime after the Cardinals missed a last-chance 3-pointer.
Despite spinning passes into open looks, MAC goaltending a Franklin reverse layup accounted for two of the four points SFCC scored in OT. Brown said missed layups and an 11-for-18 performance at the free-throw line represented the difference Friday.
“That’s why it was so hard for this loss, because we were right in position to win the game,” Brown said.
MAC freshmen Keyyaun Batchman and Angelo Stuart paced the Cardinals with 20 points apiece.
Three straight SFCC turnovers widened the gap to 11 points, 67-56, with 10:30 to play. The Roadrunners (16-14) compiled a 14-3 run, capped by a 3-pointer from freshman Kohen Thompson, to trail 72-70 with 4:30 remaining in regulation.
With late rotations excluding forwards Sarion McGee and Dimitri Georgiadis, the Roadrunners finished 10-for-30 from 3-point range. Brown said the guard-heavy rotations also helped defensively.
“They played small, we played small,” Brown said. “We thought we could match up, give them trouble defensively, and we did. We were in a position to win the game, and that’s all you can ask in the end.”
State Fair paused action less than three minutes after opening tip to stop a 9-2 run.
Redshirt freshman Tristian Mullins increased the MAC lead to 11 points with a 3-pointer at the 7:34 mark in the first stanza.
Townsel drained a long-range attempt to pull SFCC within five points, and Lyles pushed his own steal coast-to-coast and converted on a floater to make it 35-31 with about a minute to halftime.
Leading by as many as 13 points in the first half, Cardinals freshman Keyyaun Batchman landed a runner at the horn to give his team a six-point halftime lead, 39-33.
Mineral Area (30-1) is ranked No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I basketball rankings and opened the Region 16 Tournament as the top seed. The Cardinals (30-1) twice defeated SFCC in the regular season.
When SFCC and Mineral Area met Jan. 25 in Park Hills, Stuart and Mardix led all scorers with 23 and 23 points, each shooting 8-for-12 from the field as the Cardinals thumped State Fair 85-57.
In its season finale Feb. 22 in Sedalia, the Roadrunners stayed within striking distance against Mineral Area, trailing by two points at halftime. Franklin led the team with 20 points on as many shots as SFCC fell short 83-75.
Walton-Blanden helped extend the season Tuesday with a team-high 26 points at Missouri State University - West Plains. Townsel and Franklin added 23 and 20 points, respectively.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
