Smith-Cotton volleyball, weekend warriors, let its winning ways spill into the work week.
Following a championship Saturday at the Smith-Cotton Invitational, Lady Tigers junior Tera Reberry led the team with nine kills and 13 digs Monday during a 25-23, 25-17 victory over Versailles at Smith-Cotton High School.
S-C seniors Haley Wiskur recorded seven kills, 12 digs and a kill block, while senior Megan Toops finished with 18 assists, 10 digs and concluded the match with a service ace.
“We’re on a win streak, and we plan to go up from here,” Toops said.
One season after a runner-up finish, Toops turned in an impressive performance Saturday to help the Lady Tigers claim their home tournament. She accounted for 50 assists and 18 digs during a 5-1 record in pool play, recorded 22 assists and nine digs in the semifinals against Marshall, and delivered 34 assists with 14 digs in the championship match with Santa Fe.
Deferring to her teammates, Toops said cleaner incoming passes has helped improve her game as a setter. She also said her serves are more aggressive — picking up a jump serve in the offseason — and the team has remained upbeat through adversity.
“We have a lot more positivity this year than last year,” Toops said. “Even if we’re down, we’re positive to get back up. … Last year, we always were down. No matter what. Even if we were winning, we were still down.”
Upon an ace from Versailles junior Klarissa Franzisko, Smith-Cotton relinquished an early first-set advantage, 12-11, and paused action. Sedalia scored six of the next eight points to break a 16-point tie, but another ace from Versailles would bring the set to 24-23 and prompt S-C’s second timeout. Reberry put the game away with a kill from the middle.
Versailles used a 5-0 run to lead 11-7 in the second set. From there, the home side out-paced its opponents 15-4. Reberry tied the match at 13 with a kill block and Wiskur landed two kills preceding Toops’ game-ending ace.
Toops said off-court bonding has helped improve chemistry among the Lady Tigers. Specifically, a trip to Dairy Queen after winning the S-C Invitational helped turn last year’s just deserts to simply, desserts.
“We connected after the tournament,” Toops said. “When we set, we communicate more and we know where we’re going. We finally got connected.”
Smith-Cotton (8-6-2) hosts Hickman 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.