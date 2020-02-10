The Smith-Cotton girls wrestling program has only existed for two years, but it already has its first district champion.
Lady Tigers junior Kali Butts won the District 3 girls wrestling title at 166 pounds Saturday, Feb. 8 at Pleasant Hill High School, advancing to the state meet scheduled to begin Feb. 20-22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Butts, who also qualified for state last year, won her weight class with a first-round major decision, an opponent disqualification for flagrant misconduct in the second round, then pinfalls in the semifinals and final.
She is the second S-C female wrestler to qualify for state; Emily Webster, an S-C Athletic Hall of Fame member who competed against boys, went to state in 2011.
Going into district competition, Butts was nervous, as she was the top seed in her weight class. She had a good idea of what to expect because she had previously wrestled and beaten many of the district competitors, but there were also some girls she knew nothing about.
Butts has a record of 23-4 and has yet to lose a match to anyone in her district; the matches she has lost were to girls who have additional wrestling experience, in areas such as freestyle, and to some who placed at state last year.
“A lot of them were close matches.” Butts said of her losses.
After finishing second last year at district, Butts had higher expectations going into this year's competition.
“I knew I could do better than what I did last year. I worked harder,” said Butts. “I didn't think wrestling would take me this far; it's crazy.”
With a little less than two weeks before state competition, Butts said, “I'm just going to wrestle like I have all year.”
S-C freshman Lilly Soendker also had a successful season but it was cut short by an injury on Saturday one match before the semifinal in the 103-pound weight class. She finished with a record of 17-7 and served as a team captain in her first season on varsity.
During district competition, she suffered an injury that prevented her from advancing and possibly moving on to state. Soendker, who started wrestling four years ago, feels she gained confidence throughout the season.
“Lilly was voted as a captain by her peers. She comes into practice ready and eager to learn.” said S-C Wrestling Assistant Coach Morgan Renfrow, who oversees the girls program. “She is helpful to her teammates and always wishes the best for each of them”
Butts has seen the S-C girls program evolve over the past two years and she likes the direction it's heading. In numbers alone, the program has grown from just Butts her freshman year to five girls her sophomore year and now 10 her junior year.
“The program and the sport of women’s wrestling has changed a lot this year,” Renfrow said. “Our school program has grown so much this year and so has the sport as a whole.”
Knowing that she is the first wrestler in the program’s short history to make state and the second female in Smith-Cotton history to qualify is really special for the Lady Tigers junior.
“It's a huge accomplishment,” Butts said. “It's good to have other girls to look up to and I wish I had other girls to look up to in youth or my freshman year.”
One thing that both Butts and Soendker agree on is that they are proud of the camaraderie their team possesses. They enjoy how supportive and close-knit they are. Soendker said her favorite part of the season aside from competing was developing new relationships with her teammates.
Renfrow has enjoyed seeing her team come together.
“We had several new wrestlers come out this season and (I liked) watching these young ladies grow into athletes and compete and become a family,” Renfrow said.
Renfrow is happy with the way her team’s season panned out and she's excited to see what next season holds.
“I am proud of all my girls. They work hard and have learned so much this season,” she said. “They come into practice ready to learn. They each have found success in different ways.”
Butts is thankful for her district experience and the support she has moving forward.
“I just want to thank my coaches and teammates for how hard they've pushed me and for believing in me at times I didn't think i could do it.” Butts said. “I've always had support from the boys since I started freshman year and I'll always be thankful for them and my coaches.”
Faith Johnson is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.
