There was a gap between the resignation of his predecessor and the breezy interview process that led to the hiring of Tigers boys basketball head coach Mike Franklin.
While former S-C head coach Kevin Thomas submitted his resignation almost two months ago, Davis said the interview process with Franklin “started and ended pretty quickly” last week.
Why the wait?
“With me being with football for so long, and only being an assistant in basketball, I wasn’t sure of my chances,” Franklin said. “I didn’t put my name in the hat at first after that resignation. … After talking to friends and family, I just decided to go for it.”
Smith-Cotton activities director Rob Davis said of the four applicants interviewed for the position, Franklin, who graduated from SCHS in 2005, was valued for his time in Sedalia.
“Mike has dedicated his entire playing career and professional career to Smith-Cotton,” Davis said. ”He’s had opportunities to go elsewhere, but he stayed here because he was loyal to us. That loyalty wasn’t taken lightly.”
Franklin earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Missouri Valley College in Marshall in May 2010 and earned his master’s degree in administration earlier this month from William Woods University in Fulton.
Continuing his role as offensive coordinator for S-C football, Davis said Franklin is uniquely qualified to multitask across the fall and winter seasons — even during an offseason altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve discussed it. It’s going to be a ton of work for him,” Davis said. ”For a lot of guys, it would probably bury them, but I can count on Mike Franklin to get the job done.”
Franklin said his relationship with football and basketball players, despite an unconventional offseason schedule, should help recruitment efforts for both teams.
“That’s one of our number one priorities, getting kids to recruit other kids,” Franklin said. “I think that’s a huge part of it. We’re trying to build up the numbers of both programs.”
Davis said he remembers watching Franklin play when he arrived as AD in 2003.
“I remember thinking even then that this kid had it together,” Davis said. “We were an average team, but he was the obvious leader for us. He was the coach on the floor. … It’s a cliche, but he really was that guy. “
Franklin said his rise in status from student to head coach, while working with the same administrators, has at times been surreal.
“That’s been the weirdest part for me,” Franklin said. “We kind of are peers, but it’s still Mr. Davis.”
That fact may have added to his bashful approach to applying and ultimately landing the S-C boys basketball head coach position.
“As a kid, playing basketball, I never thought I would be a coach or a teacher,” Franklin said. “I didn’t see myself in this role. But when I started coaching, I knew it was a goal for me to be a head coach. I have a lot of pride in Sedalia; I want everyone to do well here.”
SMITH-COTTON PROMOTES SWIM, WRESTLING COACHES
Sedalia School District 200 approved Michelle Steger as head coach for the Smith-Cotton swim and dive teams and Joseph Hulsey as head coach for Tigers wrestling.
Both coaches were serving as assistant coaches before the promotion, and both predecessors are staying within the district. S-C activities director Rob Davis said former swim coach Jerry Tankersley and wrestling coach Eric McNeal will continue to be resources for the respective programs.
“Everybody left on great terms,” Davis said. “Anything they need to do to help the program, they’re still invested. They’re going to do everything they can to help the program and mentor the coaches.”
Steger, a Project Lead the Way teacher at Smith-Cotton Junior High, has been assistant coach for the S-C girls swim team since 2012 and for the boys team since 2017.
Hulsey, a paraprofessional at S-C high, has been an assistant coach in the wrestling program since 2018. He is a three-time high school wrestling champion and a two-time NAIA wrestling national qualifier.
