JEFFERSON CITY — A pair of plays made the difference Friday night as the Jefferson City Jays won their Homecoming matchup with Smith-Cotton, 27-6, at Adkins Stadium.
With 33.5 seconds left in the first half and the Jays up 13-6, S-C fumbled on a punt return, setting Jefferson City up on the Tigers’ 12-yard line. Jays quarterback Seth Brooks found senior receiver Devin White with a pass in the end zone and kicker Bassil Ahmed added the point after to give the Jays a 20-6 halftime lead.
Had S-C held onto the ball, the team would have been down just one score and on the receiving end of the kickoff after halftime.
With less than two minutes to play in the third quarter, S-C faced fourth-and-19 when senior running back Chase McMullin ripped off a big run. As he approached the first-down marker, the ball came loose and the Jays recovered. The Jays (1-3) were called for a block in the back on the return, giving them the ball at their own nine yard line. Brooks connected with White on a short pass, then White used his speed to take the ball to the end zone for a 91-yard score, giving Jeff City its final advantage at 27-6.
McMullin recorded S-C’s lone score, a four-yard blast in the first quarter. He ran for tough yardage all night.
“He runs hard, he goes hard,” said Tigers head coach Charlie McFail. “That was our O-line and him — we preached all week: run the ball, run the ball, run the ball and he did. Even his little three- and four-yard runs were good and then he broke some off and got down the field. That type of effort just gives inspiration to the team.”
Brooks scored the Jays’ first TD on a one-yard run. After McMullin tied the game, Jeff City’s David Bethune burst up the middle for a 78-yard TD run. McFail said the combination of Bethune’s and White’s speed and S-C's penalties proved costly.
“Penalties got us a couple of times,” McFail said. “We can’t be so far behind the sticks. But our kids played hard, disciplined football. We knew they were going to get us on some plays because they are so fast.”
After the game, McFail talked with his players about remaining focused on the task at hand for the entire game. That lack of focus has been an issue for a few weeks, he said.
“It just keeps nipping us in the butt,” McFail said. “We’ve got to learn to pay attention to the game, pay attention to what our job is and make the little adjustments. … We’ve got to get them to make that important for themselves.”
The Tigers (0-4, 0-2 CMAC) host Hickman next Friday.
