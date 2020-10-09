Making short time on the stretch of U.S. Highway 50 between Jefferson City and Sedalia requires careful maneuvering between two lanes headed in opposite directions.
Smith-Cotton senior Wesley Morrison knows the feeling.
After helping S-C soccer blank Helias during a Sept. 25 match at the Richard Wilson Capital Classic in Jefferson City, Morrison and his family hurried to Sedalia to help the football team battle Hickman.
“As soon as the buzzer went off, I ran as fast as I could to the car,” Morrison said. “My mom went the speed limit all the way home. A lot of cars were passed.”
Morrison scored his first points for S-C football Sept. 11 with a 23-yard field goal at Warrensburg, later adding to his tally with a point-after attempt, and punctuated a late Tigers drive against Hickman with a 27-yarder.
“We’re glad to have him,” said Tigers football head coach Charlie McFail. “I’ve been recruiting him to play football for me for all four years. … He’s the type of character that you want on your team.”
Between the pipes, Morrison has helped the Tigers record eight shutouts, compile a 10-3 record and earn a No. 8 ranking in the Class 4 Missouri Soccer Power Rankings from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Given his role on the soccer pitch, it may come as a surprise to learn Morrison joined the team at the suggestion of soccer head coach Ethan Weller. Following S-C’s season-opening contest, the two met at Tiger Stadium for a crash course in placekicking.
Weller wanted to provide his starting netminder with as many collegiate avenues as possible.
“Because I knew he could,” Weller said when asked why he suggested Morrison play football. “I’ve seen him kick a soccer ball. And as he’s grown bigger and stronger, I mean, he crushes a soccer ball. I knew he’d hit a football really well, it was just going to be a little bit different.
“I just want him to have an opportunity. Whatever it might be, if it’s soccer or it’s going and kicking a football. … It’s an opportunity he may not be able to pass up.”
In 2016, S-C’s Blake Grupe split time with the soccer team to help score 66 points as kicker for the Tigers. He currently kicks for Arkansas State, where last season he broke the single-season school record with 110 points.
Morrison is operating in a less prolific offense than that of the Red Wolves. The Tigers (0-5) have been outscored 162-44 entering a Week 7 meeting Saturday at Battle in Columbia.
As an exemplary goalkeeper, Morrison said he thrives in high-leverage moments in low-scoring contests.
“Whenever I go out there, I need to perform,” Morrison said. “I need to make sure I’m doing what I can do to help the team, because it might be a game-changer.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
