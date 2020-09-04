Already host to about 25,000 vehicles on any given day, Sedalia welcomed more traffic than usual Friday for the long Labor Day weekend.
Drivers bound for lakeside destinations or leaving town for a short vacation kept the highways congested through the afternoon.
After the 5 o’clock rush, Smith-Cotton momentarily slowed down its visitors from Columbia on the gridiron, but ultimately fell in its Central Missouri Activities Conference debut.
Smith-Cotton surrendered 21 points in the second quarter of a 42-0 loss to Rock Bridge at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia.
Despite the loss, S-C football head coach Charlie McFail expressed excitement for the start of the CMAC era.
“It will be a fun conference to play in, because it’s good competition,” McFail said. “You have to play well. You have to earn what you want.”
Bruins junior Nathan Dent scrambled for a 37-yard score to cap the first drive of the game.
After a Rock Bridge TD was wiped due to pass interference, the Tigers forced a fumble and recovered at their own 24. S-C moved the ball into Bruins territory, but two false start penalties defused the drive’s momentum. Rock Bridge blocked the punt and took over at the Sedalia 38.
S-C managed a stop at the end of the first quarter, but fumbled the ensuing punt return. Rock Bridge senior Bryce Jackson rushed for a 17-yard TD on the next snap. Jackson later broke a tackle en route to a 34-yard score to give the Bruins a 21-0 lead with 4:22 left in Q2.
On the following drive, Rock Bridge sacked sophomore Lane Simmons twice to push Sedalia into a fourth-and-long at their own 1-yard line. The Bruins returned the punt to the Smith-Cotton 5 and senior Jonathan Garr found paydirt on the next play. Smith-Cotton trailed 28-0 at halftime.
McFail said sloppy special teams play is a mark against the coaching staff.
“Ain’t got nowhere to look but me on that,” McFail said. “I guess we just haven’t practiced it enough, haven’t forced them to be consistent enough. … It doesn’t just happen. It takes a lot of work. You have to figure those things out. We have to put that on the coaches.”
Dent dumped a pass to junior Payton Messer for a 25-yard score, extending the Bruins lead to 35 points, with 8:55 remaining in the third. Rock Bridge senior Mason Gortmaker received the next TD pass, scoring from 32-yards to make it 42-0 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
Similar to last week’s 32-6 loss to Moberly, McFail said the defense wore down as the offense struggled to maintain drives. Simmons completed 12 passes for 135 yards in Week 1, rushing for the lone Smith-Cotton score late in the game.
As S-C enters the CMAC era, McFail said the Tigers have plenty of work ahead to build on a solid first quarter. They plan to practice on Labor Day as the junior varsity challenges Rock Bridge in Columbia.
“We’re always working on something,” McFail said. “That’s how you look at it. … Losing takes a toll on you, that’s for sure, but we’re always working on something.”
Smith-Cotton (0-2, 0-1) travels to Warrensburg next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.