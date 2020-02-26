One of the fastest and most celebrated swimmers to leap off the blocks for Smith-Cotton completed an important turn in his lifelong marathon.
Smith-Cotton senior Jeremy Acosta accepted a scholarship to swim at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Smith-Cotton High School.
Acosta set program records for the S-C boys in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 7.49 seconds), 100-yard butterfly (55.94), 100-yard backstroke (58.21), 500-yard freestyle (5:04.53) and, alongside juniors Hunter Scholl, Lowell Pilliard and freshman Clay Pilliard, snapped a 14-year-old record in the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.38).
“It was a long journey,” Acosta said. “I’m quite happy with what I achieved. I never thought I would be signing to college. … It’s a whole new chapter.”
Smith-Cotton swim and dive head coach Jerry Tankersley first met Acosta when he was about 5 years old. In addition to a handful of records and three appearances at the state meet, the bond they shared also produced a thorough college search.
“I emailed probably 30 to 40 colleges in the past year,” Tankersley said. “And I heard back from quite a few. A lot of schools were interested.”
Acosta is projected to swim the 100 and 200-yard backstroke and 100 fly for the Falcons. He added that his scholarship may depend on offseason trials, though he hopes to clear the $40,000 annual tuition at NDC.
“When I first got that email, I instantly came up to Tank,” Acosta said.
The Falcons compete in the Mountain East Conference under head coach Stephanie Gyurke. Completing a goal he set in junior high, Acosta now aims to be the first NCAA Championships qualifier for Notre Dame College.
Tankersley said he believes the S-C senior can spread his wings as a Falcon.
“He’s got potential to do well in college,” Tankersley said. “It’s going to be good for him to get out and grow up.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.