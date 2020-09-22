There were bound to be surprises.
Already a compelling announcement for MSHSAA programs, delaying the release of district assignments — which included a newly-applied championship factor to non-public programs — four weeks into the fall season made for a highly-anticipated release Monday.
Smith-Cotton girl’s golf and Sacred Heart boy’s soccer were among Sedalia programs assigned to a new class, with the latter promoted two levels to Class 3.
“Here’s where we’ll find out,” said Gremlins soccer head coach Sam Jones. “The idea of a championship factor is if a Class 1 team is so dominant, can they compete with Class 3?”
In lieu of the enrollment multiplier, the championship factor awards points to non-public for district championships and Final Four appearances. Points are accrued over a six-year range. Programs totaling 0-2 points remain in the same class. Programs totaling 3-7 points are promoted one class and programs totaling eight or more points are promoted two classes.
With four straight Class 1 semifinals appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2017, the Gremlins are paired with Grain Valley, St. Paul Lutheran and Warrensburg in Class 3, District 8.
“We feel like we can be very competitive in that district,” Jones said. “We had already started to adjust our schedule. Unfortunately, our record kind of reflects that right now. Ultimately, it’s better for our players. It forces us to raise to another level.”
S-C girl’s golf was assigned to Class 3, District 2 as the sport expanded from two classes to four. Lady Tigers golf coach Chris Guffey said the assignment produced mixed feelings.
While the Lady Tigers will be familiar with Jefferson City Country Club, which hosts the CMAC Invitational and the C3D2 tourney, Guffey said S-C junior and returning state qualifier Kiser Pannier was prepared to compete with the best in state.
“I think she’s the person to beat,” Guffey said of Pannier in Class 3. “There’s a part of her that’s a little disappointed that she won’t be able to compete against them at the state championship.”
Smith-Cotton boy’s soccer joined an all-CMAC district in Class 4, District 10 with Capital City, Helias and Jefferson City, upping the ante for a Sept. 29 home match with the Jays.
S-C football avoided CMAC opponents in Class 5, District 7. Through four weeks, Grain Valley, Belton, Raytown and Ruskin lead the winless Tigers, Truman and William Chrisman.
Kaysinger football teams joined Class 1, District 3. Windsor currently leads Skyline in district standings, while Tipton, Cole Camp and Lincoln are ahead of Russellville and Pleasant Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.