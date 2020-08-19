Here’s a riddle: Smith-Cotton boys soccer head coach Ethan Weller knows the players, but is unsure about the roster.
“We know kids can contribute immediately, but we’re trying to think long-term here, and what if somebody does get corona and has to miss a few games,” Weller said. “We already wonder about what if we get a couple hurt. But if these people are exposed, you might lose four, five, six kids, and you don't have them for two weeks.”
Such are the competitive considerations while fielding a soccer team during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just the year that we’ve had, since 2020 started, there’s been so many factors and unknowns,” Weller said. “You get information and a week later that info changes. I think that puts a lot of people at unease.”
Installing a screening and sanitizing process as well as adjusting everything from drills in practice to the way he sneezes, “I’m a violent sneezer,” Weller said the Tigers must plan further ahead than usual to succeed in 2020.
“We’re trying to pick out some young kids we might have to at least dress,” Weller said. “This job is already one where all day long you rack your brain about these things. If you’re really passionate about it, you’re constantly thinking about things. … This is one that we’ve never had to think about before.”
Smith-Cotton can count on senior Wesley Morrison in the net. The Tigers collected 13 shutout victories last season and, for the third straight year, opponents averaged less than one goal per game. And while S-C graduated an all-state honorable mention in Tommy Branstetter, the Tigers return plenty of goals from last season, including junior Sam Cash, who scored 11 goals, and senior Jacob Ideran, who accounted for seven.
Vicente Saldana, junior, and senior Veniamin Torchylo also frequently found the back of the net in 2019.
Weller described the first week of practices as solid given the additional requirements.
Acclimating to safety guidelines, the Tigers now prepare for their home-opening Smith-Cotton Shootout against Osage and Willard and its inaugural season in the Central Missouri Activities Conference. Last year, S-C finished with a 2-4-1 record against CMAC opponents.
“Overall, the first couple days have been pretty good,” Weller said. “I have seen worse starts to the year. You try to compare it to what you’ve seen before. So far, it’s been OK. … The hard part will be what the roster is.”
First touch between Sacred Heart and Willard at the Smith-Cotton Soccer Shootout is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Susie Ditzfeld Memorial Field in Sedalia. Smith-Cotton hosts Osage in the nightcap.
