Smith-Cotton boys swim and dive hosted its first home meet without spectators Thursday, welcoming five programs to Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Swimming Pool in Sedalia.
Swimmers gathered in the Sedalia Middle School gym and wore masks up until taking their position on the starting blocks.
Tigers head coach Michelle Steger said the decision to restrict spectator access was made last week, citing a lack of deck space around the pool.
“I think it went really smoothly,” Steger said. “The guys from the other teams were so excited just to be here. They were positive about what we said they had to do to be here.”
Three events on S-C’s schedule have been canceled, and the Tigers competed for the first time last Thursday at North Kansas City. Steger said she is optimistic that small duals will provide ample opportunities for the Tigers to qualify for the state meet.
“It’s really the invites, the big ones, that are getting knocked off,” Steger said. “The small duals like this don’t seem to be such a big deal.”
Smith-Cotton sophomore Clay Pilliard captured the 100-yard butterfly event in 58.05 seconds and won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.37. Both marks merit state consideration.
The Tigers’ relay team claimed third place in both relays. S-C seniors Lowell Pilliard, Hunter Scholl, junior Levi Barth-Fagan and Clay Pilliard recorded a time of 1:37.41 in the 200 freestyle and posted a time of 1:52.72 in the 200 medley.
Scholl finished third in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.56. Lowell Pilliard completed the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.89, finishing fifth.
In her first home meet as head coach, Steger said hosting Battle, Rock Bridge, Hickman, Marshall and Missouri Military Academy proceeded without a hitch.
“The biggest challenge is talking through the mask,” Steger said.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
