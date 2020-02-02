ELDON — Smith-Cotton watched an 11-point second half lead shrink to a tie, but the Tigers fought back to defeat Fatima, 60-56, in the championship game of the 89th Annual Eldon Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Tigers played stingy defense from the start, with senior guard Keith Hawkins frustrating the Comets’ backcourt with tipped passes and steals.
“His defensive pressure on the ball was outstanding,” said S-C Head Coach Kevin Thomas. “I thought Cam (Finley) did a good job pressuring the ball, as well. Those guys set the tone for everybody else and let us get into the passing lanes and cause havoc.”
Junior Dane Foster powered S-C in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his team-high 20 points. Nine of those points came on three-pointers that helped pull Fatima’s defense farther out from the paint. Foster also contributed nine rebounds.
“After I hit that first (three-pointer), I was really fired up,” Foster said. “The team got me some really good looks. It was just good ball movement all around.”
Cam Finley, senior, completed a three-point play with 2:40 to play in the third to give the Tigers a 43-32 lead, but the Comets battled back, generating offense off of Tigers turnovers and at the free throw line to cut the lead to 46-43 heading into the fourth quarter. S-C battled foul trouble all night, with four players finishing with at least four fouls.
Fatima’s Leo Peters got a steal and a score to get the Comets within one point at 51-50 with 4:35 left in the game. Fatima’s Brett Werner made the first of two free throws to tie the game at 55-55 with 2:03 left and the Comets corralled the rebound on his missed second shot. But Hawkins stole the ball, leading to a layup from junior Matt Thompson to give S-C the lead with 1:12 left.
Foster was fouled and made both free throws with 32.6 to play, pushing S-C’s lead to 59-56.
S-C held a 29-23 lead at halftime, but Thomas expected Class 3 Fatima to come out energized.
“We knew after halftime they were going to come out and throw everything at us,” he said. “Give them credit, they played really hard and we beat a good team tonight.”
S-C senior Christian Finley had 17 for the Tigers, and Thompson added nine. Nate Brandt led the Comets with 18 while Werner had 17.
“The guys played together down the stretch and made some steals to secure the win,” Thomas said.
