Sacred Heart School named a new high school volleyball head coach and hired an athletic director Friday to replace positions held by David Fall, who recently announced his retirement.
Amanda Blackburn, who is the Executive Director of the Paul Klover Soccer Association, will officially begin as athletic director Thursday.
Serving as the Central District Commissioner for the Missouri Youth Soccer Association and helping to start a TOPSoccer Program for PKSA, which assists players with special needs, Blackburn said the common denominators in her experience is soccer and business administration.
“One of my key attributes is building relationships with other athletic departments, athletic organizations and athletic directors,” Blackburn said. “I already have a lot of those relationships in place.
“When you’re working at a commissioner level or as a director, the rules, the guidelines, they carry over into all of athletics. Making sure coaches and trainers have the proper certifications, and that rules, regulations, tests are all up to date. … I am extremely excited to bring that to the table with Sacred Heart.”
Marlo Siron, who has worked at Sacred Heart for more than 20 years and has served as an assistant volleyball coach, is stepping into the head coach position. She played volleyball at Avila University and is involved with local USA Volleyball events. Her daughter, Emma, is a sophomore on the volleyball team.
“I was prepared these next three seasons as a parent,” Siren said. “But everyone else had such confidence that I could do this. … I talked to my family, and I had the support of the school.”
Siron said support from assistant coach Honor Villalobos, who has helped with the team for the past two seasons, instilled confidence in her accepting the position.
“I wanted the girls to have consistency,” Siron said. “I didn’t want to come in with a new system, new coach, new drills. Having Honor there helped seal the deal for me.”
Both women expressed enthusiasm for their respective positions, despite the unpredictable nature of the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m pretty excited now that it has sunk in that, hey, I’m the coach now,” Siren said. “The girls have been very kind to me. … We’re going to play every game like it’s our last and pray we see the next one.”
