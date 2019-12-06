Sacred Heart senior Juan Fernandez Martinez capped an acclaimed, all-state campaign with a commitment to State Fair Community College during a ceremony Friday in Sedalia.
Named the Class 1 Co-Offensive Player of the Year, along with all-conference, district and region recognition, Fernandez said the rapid improvement of the Roadrunners program under head coach Jaime Beltran attracted him to the local campus.
“The program has been building really fast,” Fernandez said. “We’ve spent some time with coach Beltran, the way he talks to us, it really tells me he knows a lot about the game.
“They’re taking big jumps, and that really caught my attention.”
Fernandez recorded a trio of hat tricks and logged a four-goal performance against Smithton to secure an undefeated regular-season Kaysinger Conference record.
Gremlins head coach Sam Jones said Fernandez was a joy to coach, whose goal-scoring prowess improved as the season progressed.
“He’s so unselfish,” Jones said. “That was a real challenge for us, was to get him to play selfishly as a goal-scorer.”
Starring for La Monte his freshman and sophomore seasons, Fernandez was not eligible for varsity contests after transferring to Sacred Heart as a junior. His transition only added to the bond shared with Jones, who used to coach at Smithton.
“It’s been a bumpy road, as far as transitioning into this new school,” Fernandez said. “Because not everybody was with the idea of me going here. … It was my decision. It’s the best decision I’ve made in my life so far.”
Jones said the Gremlins junior, despite competing with junior varsity, practiced as hard as anyone.
“He brought it every single practice,” Jones said. “And he wouldn’t be the player he was this year if he had not continued to improve last year. … It was not a lost year, by any means, even though it very well could have been.”
Jones said Sacred Heart’s speedy forward suffered only from trying to do too much. At times, his instincts drew him behind the back line or to taking throw-ins — despite representing the team’s best scoring threat.
“Juan, if you’re going to take the throw, who are we going to pass it to?,” Jones said. “You can’t pass it to yourself. … It’s not an option.”
After dropping a season-ending result to St. Paul Lutheran, which would not lose until the Class 1 championship match, Fernandez said he was proud to share the pitch with his Sacred Heart teammates.
“Every single individual, they gave me a reason to show up for every practice and live for tomorrow,” Fernandez added. “They gave me hope. I couldn’t be more thankful for them. They made the game beautiful.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.