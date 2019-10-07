STOVER — As 10-time defending champs, Sacred Heart rolled into the conference tournament with three straight wins — all shutouts.
The Gremlins (11-5, 3-0 Kaysinger) extended that streak Monday in the opening match of the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament with a 5-0 final against the hosting Bulldogs.
Sacred Heart senior Juan Fernandez delivered a corner kick in the 19th minute, and Gremlins junior Ian Viscarra controlled a loose ball off the deflection and scored with a right-footed strike.
Fernandez logged his third hat trick of the season during a 4-0 victory Saturday and second in as many games at home against Marshall. His first hat trick occurred in Sacred Heart’s season-opener Sept. 3 facing Lone Jack at the Barstow Tournament.
Monday, an adjustment helped the Gremlins generate four goals in the second half. Sacred Heart head coach Sam Jones said moving Fernandez to the wing helped utilize his speed.
“He just wreaked havoc over there,” Jones said. “When you get him one on one, who’s going to be able to stay with him?”
Trailing 1-0 in the second half, the Bulldogs threatened with a free kick just outside the box in the 43rd minute. Gremlins junior Dallin Chappell smothered the attempt from Stover junior Hunter Wolfe, which slipped past Sacred Heart’s three-man wall.
Sacred Heart’s back line has also shown flexibility. Chappell has successfully stepped in as goalkeeper, while seniors Jude Rollings, Juan Pablo Suarez and juniors Jude Jenkins and John Ulbrich has anchored the back line during a four-goal, 11-game stretch.
Jones said the group’s consistency has allowed the Gremlins to more freely adjust its formation.
“Depending on who we play, we have played a lot of different formations this year,” Jones said. “I’ve never had that luxury with a defensive unit of being able to change it up so much and still be successful.”
The Kaysinger field has its variables. Cole Camp, which advanced to the. Class 1 quarterfinals last season, has a win against Green Ridge — which played the Grems in last year’s conference championship — but suffered a loss Sept. 19 at Smithton. The Tigers are the only other team besides Sacred Heart yet to lose a regular-season Kaysinger match.
As the Gremlins continue its defense of the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament, Jones said he has emphasized avoiding complacency.
“Accomplishments from last year’s team do not belong to you,” Jones said. “Even if you were on that team. … Don’t assume just because we bring a lot of the same kids back, that’s you’re going to do it again. Because every year is different.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
