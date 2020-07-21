Screening and streaming are among primary concerns addressed by Smith-Cotton administrators and activities director Rob Davis in the week since MSHSSA published guidelines to begin sports and activities in 2020-21.
“The biggest part of it is how we’re going to deal with the screening of our kids, and the communication with their parents,” Davis said. ”The other part is how we are going to get our product out to our community so that our parents get to see their kids perform.”
Describing talks Monday as preliminary and subject to change, Davis said the most pressing issue created by the guidelines emailed to coaches July 15 is collecting enough thermometers to carry out the required screening process before practice and events.
Temperature screenings will be required for students and coaches before each practice. Should a subject record two screens equal to or more than 100.4 degrees, they will require clearance by a healthcare provider, documentation of a negative test outcome or a 14-day quarantine period before returning to participation.
“Just the logistics of how you get that done for eight varsity sports,” Davis said. “Obviously we’ll have to implement the use of our coaches. And how do you share that information?”
The eight-page document also suggested schools assign tiers of access for attendees, should future restrictions forbid or restrict spectators. Davis said streaming events can help compensate for restricted access.
“We’re going to stream as many as we can,” Davis said. “ Some sports are going to be easy to stream, some are more difficult. Golf, for instance, it’s going to be hard to move around and see our golf kids taking care of it on the course. … A lot of it is going to be reliant on sponsorships.”
Among projected issues to be addressed, transportation and locker room access are among the most difficult.
Davis said he expects temperature screening and masks will be required before transportation to contests. A document detailing these expectations will be compiled and sent to S-C coaches before the first practice Aug. 10.
“Even if they are possibly within that six-foot buble on the bus, which will be hard to maintain, if they wear their mask properly, I think that would lower the risk of infection,” Davis said.
Locker rooms are currently closed for S-C offseason workouts, save for limited access for football.
“How much are we going to use locker rooms? It may be we’re asking more programs to come dressed and ready to go,” Davis said. “There are some sports and programs that won’t have access to that.”
Sedalia 200 sent a letter July 7 to district staff members and families informing them of confirmed COVID-19 exposure among the football program and suspended all activities for a week. Davis said that experience will be helpful in reporting future confirmed exposure.
“Coach (Charlie) McFail did a tremendous job of giving us a list of everyone involved with the days that there might have been exposure,” Davis said. “Coaches keeping a daily log of who's there and who they are working with really helped.
“You never know how it’s going to go down the first time. It seems like it went as smooth as it could have, all things considered.”
Citing strain on personnel and budget entering a school year rife with uncertainty, Davis said he is especially grateful to the custodians, trainers and coaches who, as the season approaches, are projected to accept additional responsibilities.
“We’re going to rely on coaches to do a lot of things outside the scope of their original job,” Davis said. “This has been a humongous team effort on everybody’s part.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
