Sedalia-area ballplayers who missed out on spring campaigns and the usual summer leagues are once against representing the Tigers.
The Sedalia Tigers split five-inning doubleheaders with Oak Grove during its third home event of the season Wednesday at Liberty Park Stadium.
Coached by Jimmy Brown, Gavin Jones and Eric Brown, sponsored by Dave and Julie Goodson, and composed of players from Sedalia, Hughesville and Sweet Springs, money raised at the concession stand will be donated to Smith-Cotton baseball.
The Tigers suffered its first loss of the summer Wednesday hosting Oak Grove and travel to Webb Park in Oak Grove this weekend Saturday. Sedalia swept Warrensburg on June 24 and outlasted Chillicothe 18-8 in a nine-inning contest on July 5.
Brown said he wants ballplayers whose MSHSAA or American Legion seasons were canceled to appreciate the makeshift league scheduled to run through July.
“We want them to understand that things can be taken away and to appreciate the small things that you get to do,” Brown said. “Because a lot of states won’t let you play baseball, anything right now. We want them to understand what’s going on in the world and to be excited about getting to play this year.”
Brett Grupe, who joined the team Tuesday after his collegiate league in Springfield was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests, started a four-run rally with a first-inning triple.
Zach Simmons, whose football training at S-C was delayed two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure, delivered a scoreless frame before Oak Grove capitalized on errors to score six runs in the second inning en route to a 7-5 loss.
Tigers salvaged the matchup with a 4-1 win in the nightcap.
Entering his senior year at Smith-Cotton, Simmons said it was important to his college recruitment case to play baseball this summer.
“We have a long way to go, but the reason that we’re all playing on this team is to get better,” Simmons said. “A lot of us are trying to get to that position where we can play next year at the next level. … Hopefully, the mistakes we made this past game we can build on them and get to a spot where we’re playing at a high level.”
Simmons said missing last spring was difficult for the class of 2021.
“I don’t want to knock [seniors] or anything, but it’s probably worse for a junior. Because I lost a whole season to get recruited,” Simmons said. “Hopefully being able to see some pitching here I can start to go to some tournaments and showcases and stuff toward the end of the fall and kind of get out there.”
The Tigers are scheduled to host teams from Lincoln and Blue Springs and travel to Warrensburg, Blue Springs and Oak Grove before the end of the month. Precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus include sanitizing the dugouts, but Brown said a positive COVID-19 test among any player would result in the end of the short season.
“We hope that doesn’t happen and we take it really seriously,” Brown said. “If someone did come down with it, the season would probably come to an end. … Hopefully that doesn’t happen.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
