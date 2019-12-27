Here are the Sedalia Democrat’s top 10 sports stories of 2019.
Allred runs for 80-yard TD against Hickman
Smith-Cotton football collected one win in 2019, yet that night was nowhere near the most memorable moment of the season.
A direct snap to senior PJ Allred, a student with special needs, in the closing minutes of a loss hosting Hickman was celebrated by both sides en route to an 80-yard touchdown rush Sept. 20 in a 40-6 final at Tiger Stadium.
Allred’s run inspired recognition from SportsCenter, Access Hollywood, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs — who are sending him to the Super Bowl.
In January, Allred scored two points against in a 73-54 victory hosting Clinton. Both instances reminded Sedalians that some things are more important than the score of a high school contest.
However, Allred’s run was especially affecting because it did count. Where S-C would win its basketball game, Hickman did not have to concede its shutout — and they had illustrated all night that keeping the Tigers out of the end zone was well within its capacity.
An act of compassion on the often-unforgiving gridiron helped produce a moment perhaps more memorable, valuable and season-defining than any game played all year.
Lincoln softball captures school’s first title
Capped by a pair of eight-inning thrillers, Lincoln softball captured the school’s first state title May 18 with a MSHSAA Springs Softball Championship.
Lady Cardinals senior Aleah Paxton was dominant in the circle, allowing 21 runs in 112 innings with 164 strikeouts. Lincoln’s offense mashed 52 doubles, reaching base at a clip of .483 with a team batting average of .399 as the team finished with an overall record of 27-2.
With Lincoln football competing for a title earlier in the school year — and the Cardinals fielding perennial contenders in baseball and golf — the Lady Cards appeared to be in an obviously friendly, but closely-contested race for the school’s first state title.
Winning that arms race, as well as completing unfinished business from a third-place run in 2017 made victory all the more impressive.
Jones picked by Oakland Athletics in MLB Draft
Plucked by the Oakland Athletics while on the bus with the Sedalia Bombers, when Gavin Jones was drafted, it seemed the rest of the town was drafted, too.
That’s because at every level, from youth ball to college, Jones has been a Sedalia product. He started for Smith-Cotton High School and State Fair Community College and helped the Sedalia Travelers to an American Legion AAA Missouri State Championship in 2016.
Drafted in the 27th round, Jones batted .325 with 12 home runs and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.041 as the Roadrunners’ starting shortstop. He was the first SFCC draftee since the program rebooted in 2016-17 and first Smith-Cotton graduate drafted since the Milwaukee Brewers picked Josh Bishop from the University of Missouri in 1995.
Lincoln football returns to Class 1 Show-Me Bowl
Returning to the Class 1 state title game was an exceptional act of resilience for Lincoln football.
In 2018, the Cardinals withstood an important injury and a heart-pounding postseason run to meet Hayti in the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl. This season, despite opponents circling the date for a shot at No. 1-ranked Lincoln, the Cards appeared even more dominant.
Lincoln senior Jackson Beaman accounted for more than 5,000 all-purpose yards and 77 touchdowns during a near-perfect campaign that ended three points shy of Valle Catholic in the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl.
Post 642 Sedalia Travelers capture American Legion state title
Post 642 Sedalia Travelers baseball rode unorthodox strategies and goofball tendencies to an eight-game win streak capped by the team’s second state championship since 2016.
In the title game, Travelers starting pitcher Will Knight lasted seven-plus innings and Baron Austin provided the go-ahead hit in the 10th inning of a 3-0 victory Aug. 5 against Festus Post 253.
Several Travelers stepped up to help Post 642 survive the heat of the postseason as Brandon Kindle slugged the Travelers through Zone 2, while Duffin Makings and Kyler Simoncic helped anchor the rotation in tournament play.
Williams finishes Cole Camp track career at state
Lady Bluebirds senior Lainy Williams finished her high school career winning four medals and repeating as a state champion May 17 at the Class 1-2 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City,
Williams collected four medals and defended her state title in the Class 2 girls 800-meter run as her time of 2 minutes, 20.97 seconds bested the field by about five seconds.
Contributing to 26 of the Lady Bluebirds’ 27 team points, Williams finished fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:00.16 and cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to claim fourth in the high jump. Due to the pace of a rolling schedule, she captured the 800 between high jump attempts.
Sobaski helps Jennies golf to first NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament
Central Missouri junior and Sacred Heart graduate Olivia Sobaski led the Jennies with a three-round total of 43-over-par 242 during the program’s first appearance at the NCAA National Championship Tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Sobaski has been a catalyst for program improvement since her arrival. She was the team’s first-ever individual champion at the 2016 MIAA Fall Preview and was the low card the following April, as the team claimed their first ever team title at the Upper Iowa Invite. In May 2018, Sobaski was first to represent the Jennies individually at the NCAA Championships.
The Jens advanced to the NCAA National Championship Tournament as a team after a three-hole playoff at the Central Regional Tournament, after which Sobaski claimed the program’s first-ever all-region award.
Windsor beats Archie to claim first district title since 1989
The Greyhounds avenged a regular-season loss to the Blackhawks in thrilling fashion — taking the lead on a circus play and using a goal-line stand Nov. 15 to seal its first district championship in 30 years.
After a 41-14 loss to Archie at home, Windsor fell behind 13 points to start the postseason rematch. Greyhounds senior Jonah Roberts scored via rush, reception and tossed the go-ahead TD after the Blackhawks stuffed the initial rush attempt.
As Adrian lined up for a game-tying point-after attempt, encroachment on Windsor compelled the Blackhawks to try for 2. Adrian converted on a short rush, but was flagged for illegal motion — prompting the kicking unit to return.
Adrian faked the PAT, rolled right, but the game-winning pass fell incomplete.
Smithton upsets Sacred Heart; claims Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament
After a coin flip decided its fate in the semifinals, Smithton capitalized on its fortune by ending Sacred Heart’s 10-year win streak in the Kaysinger Conference Soccer Tournament.
The Tigers started its dynasty-killing sequence after a scoreless first half. Countering the Gremlins, which entered the match with six straight shutouts, Smithton sophomore Lewis Page was awarded a free kick near midfield to begin the top of the 18-yard box in the 47th minute.
His ball traveled to the top of the 18-yard box, where it deflected off the head of a Sacred Heart player and netted the only goal of the contest.
In the semifinals, Cole Camp and Smithton tied in pool play after one period of extra time, decided the winner via coin flip.
Tipton girls basketball finishes 27-2
Last basketball season, Tipton was the hottest ticket in the area.
That counts for something, especially for an area almost exclusively basketball-crazed during the winter season. One season after a trip to the Class 2 quarterfinals, the Lady Cardinals scored about 66 points per game, claimed a second consecutive district title and posted an overall record of 27-2.
Tipton senior Brooklynn Pace, who averaged 15.8 points with 8.3 rebounds, and junior Abby Backes, who scored more than 20 points per game, were each named to the Class 2 All-State team.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
