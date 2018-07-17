Sedalia Rick Ball Ford ended a long and hot summer Saturday with the company of a usual breeze.
And a fifth-inning stretch.
After the team’s first signs of life tied the game at four runs apiece, eight men -- three umpires, two coaches each and an American Legion baseball representative -- followed a Blue Springs Elks leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth with a meeting near the mound.
It took about five minutes to sort that Dylan Stockman, Sedalia’s pitcher and a non-starter on Saturday, had illegally re-entered. Rick Ball head coach Alex Lang, in his first season with the team, made a series of substitutions along with a pitching change to remedy the mistake.
That break in the action proved the turning point for the Sedalia juniors in a season-ending 9-6 loss to Blue Springs Elks in the American Legion AA Zone 2 Tournament at Liberty Park in Sedalia.
Following Sedalia’s gaffe, the Elks piled on five go-ahead runs against a depleted Rick Ball bullpen. Baron Austin warmed up quickly and exited with an 8-4 deficit after recording just two outs. Carson Hunolt surrendered the final run -- charged to Austin -- on a double to his first batter faced, but would not allow a hit through the final four outs.
Lang said his mix-up was disappointing, but that Stockman was not due for a long outing.
“It ended up working out OK, because his arm was hurting, and he didn’t know how much longer he could go,” Lang said. “In that aspect, it worked out. It didn’t work out that they scored five more runs that inning.”
Aaron Hughes started the game for Sedalia, letting up four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Blue Springs starter Bryce Perdieu pitched a complete game in 110 pitches, giving up six runs on nine hits and five walks. Adam Webb drove in a run in the sixth and Rick Ball (28-14) had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the seventh.
Hayden Beaman, Sedalia’s hero on Friday with a game-winning double to stave off elimination for a night, represented the final out on Saturday.
Having already delivered a pair of doubles, Blue Springs intentionally walked the Rick Ball first baseman. Austin followed with an RBI single that advanced Beaman to second. Running hard with two outs on Levi Betts’ single, Austin entered no-man’s land when Beaman stopped at third base. With his teammate in the rundown, Beaman broke for home and was thrown out in a sequence Blue Springs Elks parent Jim Eisenreich scored a single and 8-6-2 putout.
As rain clouds rolled into the scene, a Rick Ball team featuring an unusual amount of out-of-towners said their goodbyes. Beaman said his favorite part of summer ball is bonding with a new lineup over the course of six weeks. Because of this, he’s more excited for preseason baseball workouts than programs tied to academic institutions -- such as the upcoming football season in Lincoln.
“Until next February,” Beaman said.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
