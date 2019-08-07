The Sedalia Officials Association awarded the Jim Rissler Scholarship for the 2018-19 school year to senior student-athletes from Cole Camp, Green Ridge and Warsaw.
First-place winners, Cole Camp senior Lainy Williams and Green Ridge senior Dallin Townsend, were awarded $600 each toward their respective collegiate tuitions, announced July 31.
Warsaw’s Jessie Glenn and Cole Camp’s Evan Shearer were the respective second-place, $400 boys and girls recipients.
Coaches nominated players and a group of 15 officials ranked their top-3 to decide the scholarship recipients.
Association official Dennis Hagedorn said the area produced impressive nominees.
“We get a sprinkling of this guy that worked in this area, a guy who worked in that area,” Hagedorn said. “It’s a very fair sampling.
“I couldn’t get over the nominations we had this year.”
Williams played volleyball, basketball and was a two-time state champion for Lady Bluebirds track and field. She earned a 4.1 GPA at Cole Camp and will continue her student-athlete career at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
Townsend competed for Green Ridge’s golf, track and field, cross-country and basketball teams. He finished with a 4.2 GPA and turned in an ACT score of 34 en route to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
Glenn played volleyball, basketball, carried a GPA of 4.0 and will continue her education at the University of Central Missouri. Shearer graduated with a GPA of 4.2 after playing football, basketball and baseball for the Bluebirds. He will attend Northwest Missouri State University.
Named after longtime area official and MSHSAA observer Jim Rissler, the scholarship began in 2000 for student-athletes who played basketball, but has since expanded to volleyball, baseball and softball players.
Hagedorn said funds are raised via subscription fees to seasonal official availability updates and donated checks from referees.
“It gives me a warm fuzzy feeling to know that we’ve done this,” Hagedorn said. “It shows that the guys within this group are very human as well. … It does my heart good.”
