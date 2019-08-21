Smith-Cotton volleyball lost an ace.
But, holding a pair of seniors and a pair of wild cards, the Lady Tigers refuse to fold.
If anything, Smith-Cotton volleyball head coach Diane Shipley is raising the stakes.
“I’m looking for a great year,” she said.
Megan Toops and Haley Wiskur make up the senior foundation for the Lady Tigers. Toops collected nearly 500 assists last season, averaging 7.4 per set. Wiskur is the top returning hitter, landing 160 kills in 67 games.
Consider junior additions Tera Reberry and Emma Slaughter timely reinforcements.
Last year, Slaughter recorded about 100 kills along with 30 digs and blocks apiece for Smithton. Reberry collected more than 300 kills, 50 blocks, 200 digs and garnered all-state recognition for Pleasant Hill.
They look to supplant production from senior Jorey Luebbert, who now plays at Fatima. Last season, Luebbert was the team’s leader in kills (245), blocks (60) and digs (255).
Smith-Cotton’s efforts are concentrated on increasing a 17-win total in 2018.
Competition between Jefferson City, Hickman and Rock Bridge — the last of which ended S-C's season in the first round of the Class 4, District 12 Tournament — may prove more important as the Lady Tigers transition to the Central Missouri Activities Conference.
“I think we can do it,” Shipley said. “And they want to do it. Especially Haley and Megan, our two varsity seniors. They’re both very competitive. I think they’ll push us.”
As Toops dealt with an injury and Wiskur played basketball, Reberry stepped into a leadership role with the Lady Tigers during summer play. Her arrival was especially timely, given no returning sophomore or junior played more than 10 varsity sets last season.
Shipley expects juniors Natalie Adermann and Macy Mathew to join sophomores Paige Abney and Bailey Brown in taking the varsity leap. Reberry’s game should help elevate practices.
“She likes a fast ball and has a high reach,” Shipley said. “I think she’s going to surprise a lot of people.
“It gives us another big swing.”
Smith-Cotton will need a big swing for seasons to come. They are scheduled to play Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle, Jefferson City, Helias and Capital City on a regular basis when CMAC play begins in 2020.
Though the Lady Tigers beat Rock Bridge last year in Sedalia, Shipley said the team collapsed against the same Lady Bruins in the postseason. She wants to further close the gap in 2019.
“Not only beating Rock Bridge,” Shipley said. “Take a win from all those schools we struggled with last year. … I think we’re going to play with them.”
Smith-Cotton travels Tuesday, Aug. 27 to Camdenton for a Jamboree with Marshall, Jefferson City, Marshfield and the hosting Lady Lakers.
They open the regular season Thursday, Sept. 5 at home against Odessa.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
