For a Lady Roadrunners team featuring just two sophomore — none of which are returners — it was the first lesson of the year for the Lady Roadrunners basketball team.
State Fair Community College sophomore Connor Watkins transferred from Mineral Area College, while Nadia Thorman-McKey spent 2018-19 at Roosevelt University, and NAIA program in Chicago. Everyone else received a crash course in collegiate athletics Friday during a 79-66 loss to Vincennes as part of the McDonald’s Classic at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
“Right now, we just don’t know how hard we have to play,” said SFCC women’s basketball head coach Kevin Bucher. “They have no idea of how good the teams are and they how hard they have to work. That’s where, everyday, we let them know. They have to buy into it, or it could be a long year.”
Vincennes pulled away from the Lady Roadrunners with a 21-3 run to start the second half. After an SFCC timeout at the 4:34 mark in the third, the team’s next rotation converted a trio of long-range looks to help close the gap with a 32-point fourth period.
With 22 turnovers and a nine-rebound disadvantage on the glass, Bucher said rebounding and ball security are expected to improve as the season proceeds.
“Our point guards are really going to have to do a much better job of handling the basketball,” Bucher said. “A lot of that is being freshmen, and the pressure that’s on them. I thought inside, we played really well. It’s just getting it to our bigs.”
Lady Roadrunners freshman Darlisha Reed scored the first points of the season about five minutes into the game, sinking two free throws to make it 6-2. In the final minute of the first quarter, SFCC freshman Ryann Haynes made one of two at the line and Laterrani Thomas landed the first field goal of the year, kissing the glass with 20 seconds remaining in the first.
Haynes led the home team with 13 points, freshman Shawnta Johnson had 11 points and nine boards, Thorman-McKey finished with 10 points and Reed added eight points with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Vincennes’ Jhala Henry led all scorers with 21 points, while Jaynice Stovall followed with 16.
State Fair tied the game at 18 in the second quarter before conceding a 5-0 run to the Trailblazers. Laila McNeal, freshman, ended the streak with a steal and left-handed layup. Stovall finished a breakaway bucket to give the Trailblazers a 27-20 lead.
Bucher said the Lady Roadrunners (0-1) will face a tougher test Saturday against Butler Community College, ranked No. 18 in the preseason NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball rankings, and must maximize each practice to close the gap as an untested group.
“You have to teach them every drill, every play, when you don’t have some returners who have been there in the trenches,” Bucher said. “That one year of experience is so valuable.”
Tip-off Saturday is 5:30 p.m.
Roadrunners 70, John Wood Community College 69
State Fair Community College sophomore Damaria Franklin re-established his scoring leadership and newcomers Kaileb Walton-Blanden and Laul Akot made their presence known Friday during a 70-69 win against John Wood Community College.
Roadrunners freshman Kohen Thompson sank a pair of high-pressure free throws to give SFCC the lead with less than 10 seconds to play. John Wood moved the ball beyond the midway point and paused action with 5.4 seconds remaining, and missed two shots in the game’s final moments.
Franklin totaled a game-high 27 points, landing 12-of 20 shots from the field and a trio of 3-pointers. Walton-Blanden finished with 16 points and Akot added 13 points with a team-high four assists.
SFCC men’s basketball head coach Matt Brown said Franklin, who had 15 points at halftime, has improved as a facilitator in his second go-around.
“He gets other guys involved more,” Brown said. “He’s not just a jump shooter. … He’s as good as any guard we’re going to play this year.”
Ranked No. 14 in the preseason NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball poll, the Blazers closed the gap after allowing a 12-2 run to start the game. Long-range makes from Aaron Shoot helped the cause, and free throws from Chandler Bevans gave John Wood its first lead, 31-30, with 1:34 to halftime.
Brown said the team’s second unit must improve — on both sides of the ball.
“We need to get our bench to step up,” Brown said. “John, Lual, they’re still learning, they’re picking their spots.”
The Roadrunners (1-0) shot 50 percent as a team, making 27 of 54 shots and finishing 12-for-19 at the charity stripe. They continue the McDonald’s Classic 7:30 p.m. Saturday against North Central Missouri College.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
