Hungry for a win, the Lady Roadrunners feasted before Thanksgiving.
Lady Roadrunners sophomore Nadia Thorman-McKey led the team with 20 points and Darlisha Reed recorded her seventh double-double in eight games Tuesday to help State Fair defeat St. Louis Community College 68-58 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
Reed scored 10 points with 13 rebounds and freshman Kaiya Braggs added 13 points with seven assists. Limiting St. Louis to 11 points in the final period, Lady Roadrunners head coach Kevin Bucher said better use of the shot clock led to a higher shooting percentage, which led to a more organized defensive assignment.
“When we were getting the ball inside, we were getting free throws,” Bucher said. “That’s what gave us the lead down the stretch. But in that last five minutes, we stepped on top of the screens, we didn’t let them shoot the threes and we rebounded.”
Bucher used a timeout less than 2 minutes into the contest trailing 5-2. With 3:30 remaining in the first period, SFCC freshman Darlisha Reed registered the team’s first go-ahead score, pushing the score to 12-11.
Ryann Haynes, freshman, completed an old-fashioned 3-pointer to tie the game at 15, and teams entered the second period tied at 16. St. Louis compiled an 11-1 run to open the second quarter, and led 33-26 at halftime.
SFCC freshman Laila McNeal gave the team its second lead, 38-37, with a put-back bucket to close the halftime gap. Lady Roadrunners freshman Kaiya Braggs hit a long field goal to maintain a two-point advantage en route to a 49-47 standing after three periods.
Bucher said long-range makes helped keep the Archers (2-5) honest on defense. Several SFCC offensive possessions funneled the ball to the frontcourt duo of Thorman-McKey and Reed.
“They post hard, they’re used to it,” Bucher said. “The big thing is, they keep [the defense] behind their backs.”
Thorman-McKey and McNeal led SFCC with three steals apiece, while Watkins logged a team-high four blocks.
The Lady Roadrunners compete in two classics before the calendar turns. They are scheduled to face Illinois-based programs Highland Community College and Kennedy-King at the Moberly Classic, which tips off Friday.
State Fair travels to Poplar Bluff for the Region 16 Showdown beginning Dec. 6, with Crowder College, Mineral Area College and Three Rivers Community College on the slate.
Roadrunners 81, St. Louis 71
The Roadrunners are learning from their mistakes.
Since a Nov. 2 loss to North Central College, when the Roadrunners blew a 21-point lead, State Fair has put an emphasis on defensive stops to support its lead.
Now, the Roadrunners are winners of five straight games.
SFCC sophomore Kailleb Walton-Blanden paced the Roadrunners with 21 points and sophomores Damaria Franklin and Malcolm Townsel added 16 points apiece Tuesday to help beat St. Louis Community College 81-71 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center.
“We’re used to getting up,” Walton-Blanden said. “Keeping the lead is what we’ve been working on.”
In a contest that saw one lead change, Walton-Blanden beat the first-half buzzer with a three to increase the SFCC lead to 40-32. He finished 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, and has emerged as a backcourt complement to Franklin, the leading scorer from last season.
“They just gave me great opportunities,” Walton-Blanden said. “I’ve got good teammates that pass the ball, I’ve got Franklin that can score, so he’s a threat, and they’re always looking at him. So it gave me an opportunity to score tonight.”
The Archers (4-2) committed 23 turnovers, leading to as many points for SFCC.
The Roadrunners (8-3) travel to Moberly 3 p.m. Friday to rematch Indian Hills Community College, which dealt State Fair a 74-61 loss Nov. 9. Saturday, the ‘Runners are scheduled to play Highland Community College of Illinois.
Walton-Blanden said the same lead maintenance displayed Tuesday will help SFCC reverse that result against the Warriors.
“Execute on offense, and when you get that lead, just keep it up,” he said.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
