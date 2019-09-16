Roadrunners sophomore Mani Hondroudakis had time to think.
With less than a minute remaining in regulation of a tied match with St. Charles Community College, State Fair’s midfielder thought about passing right, he thought about sending the ball left and he thought about his performance through 89 minutes.
“I wasn’t having the best game,” Hondroudakis said. “I just thought if someone else was in a better position, I would try to play the ball on through.”
Instead, Hondroudakis pushed a shot that mimicked his delayed approach — slipping a ball into the corner of the net with just 49 seconds on the scoreboard. His third goal of the season lifted the Roadrunners to a 2-1 victory Saturday in Sedalia.
In future matches, Hondroudakis said, he won’t think twice about shooting.
“I haven’t been shooting a lot this year,” Hondroudakis said. “That’s a good part of my game, and I should probably do it more.”
The Roadrunners (4-3-1) entered halftime trailing 1-0 despite out-shooting SCC 7-3. The Cougars used a goal kick to flip sides in a hurry in the 33rd minute, drawing SFCC sophomore goalkeeper Sebastian Aguero out and scoring from the left side.
Minutes after the break, freshman Jordan Bishop drew a foul just outside of the box, awarding a free kick to freshman Alex Mee. His strike glanced off the wall toward sophomore Angelo Salamone, who cleaned up the attempt and tied the match with his left foot.
A relentless tempo through the first 60 minutes helped SFCC total 16 shots and four corner kicks. Scoring once during a flurry of chances and again during a lingering approach, Roadrunners head coach Jaime Beltran said it is more important to dictate the tempo than to simply out-pace opponents.
“We talk about playing smart and being in control,” Beltran said. “We need to slow it down when we’re in control and in possession in the back and when we find the opportunity to go forward, we need to play it quick. Changing the tempo on them, that’s the hardest thing for them to adjust on the fly.”
After a Sept. 7 no-contest finish against St. Louis Community College, a Sept. 11 victory at Metropolitan Community College and Saturday’s contest, the Roadrunners are 2-0 to start Region 16 play for the first time since re-booting the program in 2016-17.
State Fair hosts Southwestern Illinois College 3 p.m. Saturday outside the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
St. Charles Community College 3, Lady Roadrunners 1
Three members of the Lady Roadrunners were celebrating birthdays Sept 14.
Sharing the date with classmates Skyler Sweezor and Christina Vinroe, Lady Roadrunners freshman Kyleigh Skoufos marked her 20th trip around the sun with her first goal of the season.
Soon, said associate head coach for women’s soccer Dan Martin, the Lady Roadrunners (0-9) hope to celebrate their first win.
Skoufos’ goal in the 87th minute thwarted a shutout bid for St. Charles Community College during a 3-1 result Saturday in Sedalia.
Trailing by one at halftime, the Lady Roadrunners produced sparks of offense to begin the second stanza but conceded goals in the 58th and 76th minutes that siphoned drama from the match.
“I thought that we did have a good start. We responded well,” Martin said. “As good as a start as it was, giving up that second goal was the difference.”
Martin said SFCC deployed a wider shape in the second half, but failed to recover defensively after rare scoring opportunities. St. Charles out-shot the Lady Roadrunners 23-2.
“We’re always absorbing a lot of pressure,” Martin said. “And when we absorb a lot of pressure the tendency is not to go forward. … They have to get more confident in what we’re trying to do going up the field.”
Skoufos, of Boonville, joined sophomores Ria Kessell, Melissa Martinez and Kimberly Rosas in the scoring column. Martin said her goal, which was assisted by freshman Briana Balandron, was a high moment in an otherwise disappointing result.
“That was sheer determination between her and Bri,” Martin said. “They just fought for it, they caused the turnover and they stuck with the play. And she finished it off easy. I love it. I love that effort. I love seeing that. I’m so happy she got it on her birthday. It was good for the girls, too. We needed that.”
The Lady Roadrunners host Southwestern Illinois College 1 p.m. Saturday in Sedalia.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
