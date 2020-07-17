Just like anyone else, State Fair Community College men’s basketball coach Matt Brown is following the news.
Decisions made across the country regarding college and high school sports contests amid the coronavirus pandemic will have an effect on the next recruit headed to Sedalia. It has already affected the offseason development of the current roster.
Monday, Brown was informed that among many changes to the NJCAA 2020-21 calendar, his team’s regular season would begin in two months later than usual.
It was just another punch to roll with, Brown said.
“The key thing is you have to be flexible,” Brown said. “Whatever comes upon me, you have to be ready. You have to be flexible and you have to have a good attitude about it and do it the best you can.”
Expecting students to arrive in August, basketball programs are permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within a three-month range beginning Sept. 15. Programs are allowed five scrimmages on the year with two permitted in spring.
Practices are scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021 with a 22-game schedule slated to begin Jan. 22.
Brown said he has few issues with the proposal passed in an emergency NJCAA Board of Regents meeting Monday. He’s just happy the Roadrunners get to play.
“I’m grateful we are able to have those days,” Brown said. “I’m just hoping to have a season. I’m hoping they can come here, get better and transition on to four-year schools. I just want to do what’s best so we can have a season for the kids.”
Limiting the schedule to eight less games than last season will require attention, Brown said. He anticipates fewer non-conference contests and, with fewer showcases for exposure, said the team will use other methods to help coaches scout the current roster.
“Maybe you have cameras, you film them,” Brown said. “You have to be creative if you play less games and still want to help your kids reach the next level.
“We’re in a technology age. I’ve recruited some players who are coming to State Fair on the internet online and on my phone.”
Given the later start to the season, Brown said there may be more dates than usual to scout high school players in person.
But the immediate concern for Brown and the Roadrunners, some of which have had trouble getting into gyms this summer, is preparation for an August arrival.
“Everyday is a new challenge or a new adjustment,” Brown said. “Our focus is for our paperwork turned in and hopefully we get here in August. And if not, you adjust accordingly."
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
