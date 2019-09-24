The persistent, swaggering Roadrunners are flying high.
Roadrunners freshman Tebello Ntene delivered a long cross to sophomore Angelo Salomone in the 60th minute of a 1-0 victory over Metropolitan Community College to help extend State Fair Community College’s win streak to four matches Tuesday in Sedalia.
Having taken its first-half opportunities for granted, Ntene and Salamone represented the resilience necessary to finish scoring chances.
“We try to be persistent,” Ntene said. “When we get to the opposite half, we just have to communicate. Communication and confidence.”
The Roadrunners (6-3-1) are unbeaten through three matches against Region 16 opponents and continue a five-match homestand Saturday against Crowder College. Despite a four-game win streak and lengthy scoreless run, there will be no room for complacency against the Roughriders, who opened the season nationally ranked.
Ntene said rolling with momentum, emotionally, can be a double-edged sword.
“For me I think it’s a bad and a good mentality, to think you won the game before you start,” Ntene said. “If we keep winning, it builds more winning mentality and confidence. I think we can keep going.”
Metropolitan Community College 1, Lady Roadrunners 0
State Fair Community College women’s soccer endured its seventh shutout and extended its winless streak to 11 matches Tuesday during a 1-0 loss to Metropolitan Community College.
MCC snapped a scoreless tie in the 55th minute. And while they spent less time back-tracking than in a 7-1 loss Saturday, Sept. 21 to Southwestern Illinois College, the Lady Roadrunners failed to generate more than a handful of threatening scoring chances.
Lady Roadrunners sophomore Ria Kessell, whose breakaway opportunity was thwarted in the final minute of regulation, said the attack has slowly improved. With a large class of freshman, experience is an element currently missing from a healthy offense.
“We’re reacting and we’re not anticipating the play,” Kessell said. “We’re ball-watching … We’re not making enough off-the-ball runs and we’re too slow getting to the play.”
Last season, the Lady Roadrunners (0-11) won five matches in September. Kessell said SFCC’s struggles this year highlights the challenge of junior college athletics.
“It’s about getting there and getting it done in two years and moving on,” Kessell said. “We’ve all come from different places, we’ve all learned different styles of play. And now we’re at a different level.”
The Lady Roadrunners move forward 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Charles Community College.
