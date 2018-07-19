State Fair Community College sophomore and current Sedalia Bombers pitcher Josiah Imhoff announced his commitment Tuesday, July 17, to play baseball at Columbia College outside Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.
In spring, Imhoff pitched 59 innings to a 5-4 record for the Roadrunners, amassing 37 strikeouts and 17 walks. After a 2-frame outing Tuesday, Imhoff has 22 2/3 innings for the Bombers and a 2.38 ERA.
“He throws strikes, he’s really competitive and he’ll help us right away,” said Columbia College head coach Darren Munns. “Very consistent, throws all his pitches for strikes and he’ll really help us.”
Craig McAndrews, assistant coach at Columbia College and head coach for the Bombers, was the common denominator and primary scout for Imhoff’s move to the NAIA Cougars. Imhoff said McAndrews and two summers with the Bombers aided his move to Columbia.
“I’ve been around him the past two summers, and I really like him,” Imhoff said of McAndrews. “He’s a fair coach. He’s about winning.
“I think [the Bombers] prepares you, definitely, for the fall and the spring.”
For some time, Imhoff thought this summer might be the last. He courted few collegiate offers during the spring season, and started to doubt whether his baseball career would continue.
“I didn’t have a lot of schools talking to me early on,” Imhoff said. “They came later in the summer. I did start to get worried. I felt like I was good enough and I felt like schools were eventually going to offer me, so I tried not to let it bother me and go out, and do what I can do.”
Munns said he has yet to establish Imhoff’s role with the Cougars, but likes that McAndrews trusted the Bomber with high-leverage, fireman tasks on the mound.
“I think it goes a long way when you can dump a guy into a mess and he responds,” Munns said. “It speaks to his competitiveness, his poise. There’s a lot of guys who can’t pitch in those situations. The more arms who have that fit that description, the better your staff is going to be.
“We’ll see how things shake out in the fall, but he’s definitely going to give us meaningful innings.”
With 12 career starts with the Roadrunners and a bullpen role with the Bombers, Imhoff has displayed flexibility on the diamond. He’ll do the same in the classroom, changing majors from Construction Management to something more business-oriented. He mentioned following in the footsteps of his father, Dave, and majoring in accounting and earning his CPA.
“I’m pretty good with numbers,” Imhoff said.
Imhoff joins a flock of Roadrunners that signed to continue their collegiate baseball careers during the 2017-18 season. Jake McMahill (Evansville) and Chase Plymell (Central Missouri) signed their letters of intent in November, Tyler Crane (MidAmerica Nazarene) and DJ McNew (Brigham Young) signed in April, Jacob Mitchell committed to Longwood in May and, in June, Zack Ehlen announced his intentions to join Plymell with the Mules.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.