Smith-Cotton senior Christian Finley committed to play basketball at State Fair Community College, announced via social media May 8.
Finley averaged a team-high 18 points and four assists per game last season and helped the Tigers compile a 13-13 record. He said he plans to redshirt his freshman year.
“State Fair has been on my mind since I was a freshman,” Finley said. “I knew I wanted to go there because I knew I would be able to live at home and I would give myself a shot to still get some exposure while still having my hometown crowd there to support me.”
Among local supporters was Roadrunners guard and cousin Trent Lyles, Finley said.
“I’m following in his footsteps,” Finley said. “The reason I want to go here is so that I can get better and get bigger and still be able to stay at home and just be around my family and people.”
Finley said he looks forward to the level of competition available to the SFCC schedule.
“A lot of people think you have to go to a university, you have to go to a Division I school to be considered good,” Finley said. “If you make it to the next level, period, you did your job.”
Lyles, Georgiadis announce next steps
State Fair Community College redshirt freshmen Dimitri Georgiadis and Trent Lyles announced in a May 21 news release their respective next steps as student-athletes.
Georgiadis will transfer to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, a Division I program in the Horizon League.
Lyles, who graduated from Sacred Heart School in Sedalia, will transfer to Central Methodist University in Fayette.
Upon recovering from injury, Lyles averaged about three points per contest in 13 games last season. He joins the NAIA Eagles with three years of eligibility.
“He was playing really good basketball in the second half of the season after he got released by the doctor,” said SFCC head coach Matt Brown. “Trent is a really good person and I know a lot of people from this area will be excited to see him play."
Georgiadis scored about four points and recorded more than five rebounds per game, averaging a team-high 2.2 offensive boards. He enters IUPUI with three years of eligibility.
“I think they needed to establish a post presence in terms of rebounding physicality,” Brown said. “I think he brings those things right away."
Rapp commits to Graceland University
Lady Roadrunners sophomore Abigail Rapp committed to play softball at Graceland University next season, with an opportunity to join the NAIA program with three seasons of eligibility due to a shortened second-year campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced May 15 in a news release.
Rapp registered a win in the circle March 4 against Southeastern Community College, pitching 31 innings before the season ended later that month. As a freshman, Rapp earned a 2.60 ERA over 32 1/3 innings in 13 appearances.
Lady Roadrunners head coach Lyndsey Talbot said Rapp pitched with physical resilience and a sound mindset.
"She had to pitch through injuries during a lot of her career," Talbot said. "When she pitched, she was productive. … She is mentally strong, you can't shake her."
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
