State Fair Community College announced Friday Roberto Tucker will join the soccer staff as an assistant coach in the fall semester.
Tucker has more than 30 years of experience coaching and training at the high school and professional development levels. He most recently helped Cathedral High School reach the championship match of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state playoffs.
“I came to work,” Tucker said in a phone interview Friday. “Hopefully I can help to reach our goals. Win the most that we can and help the kids.”
Tucker started his coaching career in 1987 at the University of Texas at El Paso and helped the squad reach the Men’s Soccer Club National Championship in 1989 hosted in Lawrence, Kansas. There, Tucker said, is the closest he had been to Sedalia before accepting the position.
“It’s a beautiful place,” Tucker said. “It’s all green. I spent so many years in El Paso, Texas, and there’s no green over there.”
State Fair head coach Jaime Beltran and Tucker have known each other for more than 10 years, dating back to Beltran’s tenure at University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Beltran said he and Tucker share similar tactical and training philosophies and should bolster recruitment efforts.
“Having another set of eyes whose opinion I trust,” Beltran said. “He knows what I’m looking for.”
Lady Roadrunners add 3 to upcoming hoops class
Lady Roadrunners basketball added three to its roster for the 2020-21 season, announced Friday in a news release.
Jakyah Amous is a 6-foot-1 center who averaged 19 points and eight rebounds as a senior at Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Chicago, Illinois.
"Jakyah is a center who can actually shoot the ball outside," said Lady Roadrunners coach Kevin Bucher.
Amaya Coakley, listed at 5-foot-8, logged 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as a senior at Robert M. Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas. Adding four steals to her per-game clip, Bucher described the former track star as a fast athlete and defensive boon for the roster.
“Amaya had a lot of schools recruiting her, not only in basketball, but also in track and field,” Bucher said.
Eliyah Howard, 5-foot-4, scored 18 points per game last season for Liberty-Eylau High School in Texarkana, Texas, chipping in four boards, two steals and five dimes to her per-game average.
Bucher described Howard’s playstyle as “three-and-D”
"She is a very good deep three-point shooter," Bucher said. “Eliyah is a tenacious defender, who can pass and explode offensively.”
Former SFCC assistant hired at Dodge City CC
Dodge City Community College approved the contract of Jade Perry, former assistant for the Lady Roadrunners, to be the assistant coach of the Lady Conquistadors basketball team.
The hire was announced Wednesday in a news release.
State Fair parted with both full-time assistant coaches last week. Dodge City is an NJCAA Division I program competing in Region 6. Last year, the Lady Conquistadors finished 15-16 with a first-round exit in the regional tournament.
Walton-Blanden headed to D-II Le Moyne
Roadrunners sophomore Kailleb Walton-Blanden became the seventh member of the 2019-20 team to continue his playing career beyond State Fair, announcing his decision to join Le Moyne College, a NCAA Division II program in Syracuse, New York, Friday in a news release.
State Fair Community College men’s basketball head coach Matt Brown said the Dolphins recruited Walton-Blanden to play point guard or shooting guard.
“He will definitely give them depth at both of those positions,” Brown said. “He mostly played the point guard for us, but I think there he can play off the ball as well. I think that's why they really like him."
Walton-Blanden started 27 of 30 games for the Roadrunners, averaging 13 points and three assists per game. He scored a season-best 35 points, shooting 22-for-28 at the free-throw line, during a Nov. 15, 2019, victory over Brant & Stratton College at the SFCC Classic in Sedalia.
