State Fair Community College women’s basketball announced four additions to the roster over the last week, including a local recruit from Sacred Heart, Monday in a news release.
Lady Gremlins graduate Grace Goodwin was included in a news release highlighting new additions to the 2020-21 roster. Her commitment ceremony was hosted in May after averaging 21 points, six assists and two steals as a senior at Sacred Heart.
"Grace has been working out very hard," said SFCC women’s basketball coach Kevin Bucher. "She comes from a great basketball family.”
The Lady Roadrunners also publicized the recruitment of Jinaye Pittman, Amani Fitzgerald and Karmen Long.
Pittman, 6-foot-1, averaged 14 points and eight rebounds as a senior at Bellaire High School in Missouri City, Texas.
"Jinaye is a very strong post player," Bucher said. "She can also shoot the ball from three-point range. She can play the high post, but she is a very strong and physical player."
Fitzgerald scored 18 points with nine rebounds and three steals last year for Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, helping the Tigers to the state semifinals.
"She is a very fast and athletic player who can jump,” Bucher said. “Amani can also shoot the three-point shot.”
Long was announced Monday as the latest signing for the 2020-21 school year. She posted a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds as a senior at Westerville Central High School in Westerville, Ohio. She also added four steals per game.
"Karmen can play inside or outside," said Bucher. "She is going to be an exciting player to watch.”
SFCC has added 11 players to the roster this offseason. Tierney Echols, TyRaven Linwood, Aaliyah Chambers and Donnisia Harrison were announced July 8 and Jakyah Amous, Amaya Coakley and Eliyah Howard joined the team July 3.
The NJCAA recently restructured the fall and winter sports calendar, moving the first date for women’s basketball contests to Jan. 22.
